Decorah, Iowa -- An Iowa man has been arrested for allegedly killing two dogs with an ax on Saturday morning.
Decorah police arrested Douglas Earl Usgaard, 21, for two counts of animal torture. He was placed in the Winneshiek County Jail, and bond was set at $5,000 cash only.
Court records allege Usgaard used an ax to kill a 14-year-old Labradoodle named Trina and a 13-year-old Shih Tzu/Bichon named Maz on Saturday morning at the Mound Street home where he was living with relatives.
The dogs belonged to a family member, records state.
Usgaard is currently awaiting trial on theft charges for allegedly stealing two iPhones from the Luther College football stadium in July.