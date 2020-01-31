While not scientific, Groundhog Day is one of the most famous weather forecasting traditions, and it’s also one of the most fun.
Celebrated every February 2, communities gather to see whether the groundhog will see his shadow. If he does, so the belief goes, there will be six more weeks of winter.
Here are a few ways you can mark the occasion this year:
• Bring the family to a local celebration in your area to witness firsthand whether the groundhog will see his shadow, as well as join in on all the art, must, food, fun and dancing these events have to offer.
• View the now classic 1993 film, “Groundhog Day,” starring Bill Murray.
• Learn more about the weird and wacky folkloric weather forecasting traditions of cultures worldwide.
