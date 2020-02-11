One of the most important decisions one must make when making a sandwich is which condiment you will use to top the sandwich off. Most likely, when you open the refrigerator door, you are greeted with numerous colorful options. From mustard to mayonnaise to horseradish, the combinations are endless - unless your condiments are expired.
Although condiments typically tend to linger because they are used is small quantities, most condiments stay fresh longer if they are kept in the refrigerator. Many remain good for weeks or months after opening, but they all eventually expire.
Here's how long you can keep condiments after opening according to the Food Marketing Institute:
- Ketchup: Stays good for up to six months after opening. At room temperature, an open bottle for up to one month in the pantry.
- Yellow mustard: Can be kept in refrigerator for up to one year or for about a month in the pantry.
- Mayonnaise: Should be refrigerated after opening and is good for about three months.
- Hot sauce: In the refrigerator, hot sauce can last for three to five years, and in the pantry for up to six months.
- Relish: Can stay good for up to one year if refrigerated after opening.
- Sriracha: Good for up to two years in the refrigerator and six to nine months in the pantry.
- Tartar sauce: Will remain good for up to six months in the refrigerator.
- Honey: Keep opened bottles in the pantry for up to one year
- Salsa and taco sauces: Usually best if they are consumed within one month of opening.
- Horseradish: Should be stored in the refrigerator after opening and it should last three to four months.
- Barbecue sauce: Can be stored in the pantry for about a month, in the refrigerator it can last six to nine months.
- Jams and jellies: Should be kept in the refrigerator and will last up to six months.
