An estimated 10% of people are allergic to cats.
To avoid the coughing, wheezing, sneezing, rashes and stuffy nose, most people take medicine or avoid felines all together.
Now, a new option will soon be available.
Swiss-based Hypocat recently introduced a vaccine given to cats that trains the immune system to go after the Fel d 1 allergen. Hypocat published the results of there study in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology and found that cats given the vaccine developed a sustained immune response to the allergen.
The results showed that cats can be turned hypoallergenic by reducing the amount of the Fel d 1 cats produce. The company said the vaccine wouldn’t be available at least until 2022.