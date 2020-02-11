Serves: 8
Ingredients
1 cup elbow macaroni
1 pound ground beef
1 onion, diced
1/4 cup chopped green bell pepper
1 (15-ounce) can diced tomatoes
1 tablespoon ketchup
1 tablespoon steak sauce
2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
Salt and freshly ground pepper
1 (10.5-ounce) can cream of mushroom soup
1 cup grated cheddar or Monterey Jack cheese
Steps
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a 9- by 13-inch baking dish with nonstick oil spray.
Cook the macaroni according to package directions.
Meanwhile, in a large skillet, brown the ground beef over medium-high heat. Add the onion and green pepper and cook, stirring frequently, until the onions are translucent. Add the tomatoes, ketchup, steak sauce and parsley and continue to cook, stirring frequently, until the tomatoes soften, about 10 minutes.
Stir in the cooked macaroni, and season to taste with salt and pepper. Stir in the cream of mushroom soup and transfer to the prepared dish. Sprinkle the cheese over the top. Bake until the casserole is bubbly and the cheese is lightly browned, about 30 minutes. Serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.