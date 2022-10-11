The coronation of King Charles III will take place on May 6 next year at Westminster Abbey in London, Buckingham Palace announced Tuesday.

The service will be a more modern affair than previous royal coronations and will "look towards the future," the palace said in a statement. It added that the occasion will still be "rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."

