Coquito (Puerto Rican Coconut Eggnog)
Thick and rich, we loved this coquito. Coquito is a traditional Puerto Rican cocktail that's enjoyed during the holidays. It has similar flavors to eggnog (cinnamon, nutmeg, and rum) but with a coconut twist. This can easily be made for a party in a matter of minutes and refrigerated until needed. It's so good, people will think you took way longer to prepare this cocktail. Since there are raw egg yolks in this recipe, make sure to use fresh eggs. This makes a big batch of coquito. The recipe can easily be cut in half or mixed in batches if you do not have a big blender.

Ingredients

  • 2 can evaporated milk (12 oz each)
  • 2 can sweetened condensed milk (14 oz each)
  • 2 can cream of coconut (15 oz each)
  • 2 tsp vanilla extract
  • 2 tsp cinnamon, ground
  • 6 egg yolks
  • 1 bottle coconut rum (750 ml)
  • 1/8 tsp ground nutmeg
  • 4-5 cinnamon sticks

