Coquito (Puerto Rican Coconut Eggnog)

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of north central, northwest and west central
Georgia.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
