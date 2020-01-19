Weather permitting, construction along State Bridge Road will continue this week, with Johns Creek officials cautioning commuters to be prepared for intermittent lane closures.
The construction is being done on State Bridge Road from Camden Way (east of Medlock Bridge Road) to the Chattahoochee River bridge.
According to the city, the lane closures will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 20-24.
The construction is part of the State Bridge Road widening project, which will take the road from four to six lanes on that section of the roadway. The work is part of a $4 million T-SPLOST project that also includes construction of a pedestrian bridge over the Chattahoochee River north of the existing westbound roadway bridge.
