The death of a popular Mill Creek High School cheerleader in a single vehicle crash over the weekend has left the local community, and the cheerleading community across the state, in a state of mourning this week.

Caitlyn Pollock, 16, was killed when the vehicle she was riding in hit a concrete barrier while getting onto State Route 316 from the northbound lanes on Sugarloaf Parkway late Saturday night. Friends and family have been expressing their sorrow in the days since the accident.

