Caitlyn Pollock was a cheerleader at Mill Creek High School and ATA Cheerleading. She is being remembered for her warm personality and passion for cheerleading after her death in a single-vehicle car crash over the weekend.
The Atlanta Allstars cheer and tumbling group posted this tribute to Mill Creek cheerleader Caitlyn Pollock on social media on Monday. Pollock had been a member of the group, which said it will dedicate its season in her memory.
Photo: GoFundMe
The death of a popular Mill Creek High School cheerleader in a single vehicle crash over the weekend has left the local community, and the cheerleading community across the state, in a state of mourning this week.
Caitlyn Pollock, 16, was killed when the vehicle she was riding in hit a concrete barrier while getting onto State Route 316 from the northbound lanes on Sugarloaf Parkway late Saturday night. Friends and family have been expressing their sorrow in the days since the accident.
"Caitlyn was a friend to all and cherished her friends and family dearly," said family friend Lori D'Adamio in a GoFundMe campaign she launched to help Pollock's family cover her funeral costs.
"Always smiling and the life of any event. Caitlyn lived life to the fullest every day. She was passionate about cheer and was an active member of the Mill Creek High School and ATA Cheer Teams."
Master Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said the accident is still under investigation, but Flowery Branch resident Kyle McDowell, 21, is facing multiple charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol less safe, failure to maintain lane and 1st degree vehicular homicide. McDowell was driving the vehicle that Pollock and five other people were riding in when the accident occurred.
McDowell was in the hospital recovering from minor injuries that he sustained in the accident, according to Valle.
Mill Creek Principal Jason Lane notified the school community about Pollock's death in a letter over the weekend. He told parents that counselors and social workers would be on hand at the school on Monday to support students as they grieved.
A moment of silence was observed at the school in Pollock's memory on Monday as well.
"It is with deep sadness that I inform you about the tragic loss of one of our Mill Creek High students over the weekend," Lane wrote in the letter. "Our hearts and thoughts are with the student's family, friends, and loved ones as they cope with this tremendous personal loss."
Atlanta Allstars, a cheerleading and tumbling group that Pollock had been a member of, said this cheerleading season will serve as a tribute to her.
"Caitlyn was a loving teammate, family member, and friend," the organization said in a Facebook post which included a photo of Pollock with wings. "She is #ForeverInOurHearts, and we are dedicating this season to her!"
And Pollock's coaches and teammates at Mill Creek were also grieving her death.
In a Facebook post on Sunday, Mill Creek Cheerleading Coach Katie Fowler said, "There really are no words. Please keep my sweet team and the Mill Creek community in your thoughts and prayers. We lost one of our own and a piece of our family, Caitlyn Pollock, in a car accident last night."
Other cheerleading groups also paid tribute to Pollock on Sunday and Monday.
Revolution Athletics, a cheerleading organization in Flowery Branch, issued a statement on Facebook on Monday, asking people to keep Pollock's family in their prayers.
"We are heartbroken by the news of the passing of Caitlyn Pollock this weekend," Revolution officials said in the statement. "Our sincere prayers are being offered for her immediately family, friends and her cheer family at ATA and Mill Creek. Please keep this family in your prayers during this difficult time."
The GoFundMe campaign that has been started to help the Pollock family can be found at bit.ly/3DQUMAR. As of Tuesday morning, it had raised $10,615 toward a goal of raising $15,000 to help cover funeral expenses.
"The family is grieving the loss of their beloved Caitlyn, and they want everyone to know they hear your prayers and thoughts and appreciate all the love and support," D'Adamio said on the campaign page.
