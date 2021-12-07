Affordable housing, indigent medical care and a livable wage for library workers were the big issues that came up at a public hearing on Gwinnett County’s proposed 2022 budget on Monday night.
The county commissioners held the hearing to gather public input on the budget, which Gwinnett’s governing board will vote on in January. Although speakers could highlight any topic they wanted to discuss, the most commonly highlighted items dealt with services and wages for people on the lower end of the income scale.
“The lower-income working families in Gwinnett County are counting on you to address the issues you were elected on,” said Heidi Eveleigh, the program manager of St. Vincent DePaul’s motel-to-home program.
Affordable housing was the most commonly brought up issue at the hearing, with speakers from local organizations that work with housing insecure residents citing rising rental costs in Gwinnett that are deemed to high when compared to the county’s median income.
Eveleigh, for example, said the average rent cost is around $1,500 in Gwinnett County.
A person is considered to be cost burdened when they spend more than 30% of their monthly income on housing.
“According to the Census, Gwinnett has the highest needs in rents in the region,” Gwinnett Housing Corporation Executive Director Lejla Prljaca said. “Half of our renters are cost burdened but only 4% (of rental units) are (income) assisted.”
One request that frequently came up was that the commissioners go ahead and issue $50 million in 30-year housing opportunity bonds that the Gwinnett Housing Corporation has proposed to get construction jump started on affordable housing units.
Prljaca said payments on the bonds would have a cost impact of 0.17% on the county’s annual budget. She also said the housing corporation has shown to the county that it could use the bonds to leverage an additional $600 million in funding to build “thousands of affordable housing units” in Gwinnett County.
The Gwinnett Housing Corporation’s executive director said the affordable housing-related pleas made at the public hearing were not necessarily calls to put funding in the 2022 budget for the bonds. The pleas were designed more to serve as a call to action from commissioners to do more to tackle the issue.
“I don’t think it’s necessary for it to be in the budget,” Prljaca said. “A housing opportunity bond can be executed through the Gwinnett County Housing Authority through an intergovernmental agreement. I am very hopeful that we will do this because, again, it’s a minimal impact to the operating budget and we can bring in an additional $600 million leveraged to produce thousands of units that will support numerous nonprofits that serve in Gwinnett.”
In addition to affordable housing, however, there were speakers who called on commissioners to invest more funding to address indigent medical care in the county.
State Rep. Marvin Lim, D-Norcross, said DeKalb County allocated $1.3 million for indigent medical care in fiscal year 2020 while Gwinnett County allocated $225,000 to the same issue. Lim did not provide an exact dollar figure for Fulton County for that year, but he said it was similar to what DeKalb spent.
Lim said no money was allocated in Gwinnett in fiscal year 2021 because the medical provider who had previously provided that care did not apply for funds. The proposed 2022 budget does not have any money allocated for indigent medical care either, Lim said.
“Of course, we all like public-private partnerships, but we should not have to depend on public-private partnerships with particularly one entity — and them choosing not apply — in order to have that important money allocated,” Lim said.
Another issue that came up is raising the minimum wage paid to library workers to $15 per hour. It’s a budget request that Commissioner Kirkland Carden urged residents to show up at the hearing to speak about.
Carden wants $1 million set aside in the budget to increase the salaries.
Gwinnett Library Foundation Board Chairwoman Erica McCurdy took up Carden’s challenge for public comments on the matter.
“We are asking our people, our staff at the libraries to be innovative, to be responsible, to help make sure that when people walk into our libraries, that they have folks there who know how to help them,” McCurdy said. “Yet, most of our library staff are not earning a living wage.
“We have 20% of our library staff that aren’t even earning $15 an hour. My children make more (money by) babysitting.”
Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said each district commissioner had a chance to ask her questions about the proposed budget and make requests during one-on-one meetings. She said Carden had not raised the issue of increasing pay for library workers before sending out a press release about the issue last week.
It’s unclear how likely it would be that the salary increases would end up in the budget.
Hendrickson said the library system does have a $1 million revenue surplus this year because branches were closed for a significant chunk of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A surplus is not recurring income, however, and salary raises would impact future budgets beyond 2022.
“They had both the $1 million revenue from this year plus $8 million that will cover their stated priorities, which is why the county did not prioritize their requests this year,” Hendrickson said. “We’ll have a conversation and revisit what we need to (in the budget).”
