One of the ways Gwinnett County improves property and business development is through its six community improvement districts, which have made major strides in enhancing an area’s economic growth, often through a Positioned for Prosperity project.
While each CID is independent, state law regulates their creation by requiring voluntary participation by a certain portion of property owners with a set portion of the tax value in the area.
are funded by an additional tax or fee by the area’s business owners who want to fund projects to improve surrounding roads, transportation, walkways or open spaces.
The tax is collected by the county tax commissioner.
“Perception is reality. If the perception is one part of town is rough, dirty and has graffiti everywhere, then people won’t go down there as much to do business,” said Robert Michener, the director of operations for Gateway85, one of the county’s CIDs. “But if it’s pretty and clean, then more people will want to go down there and eat and shop and that helps all of the local businesses and the economy.”
However, a CID’s services don’t replace services provided by the local government and funded by property tax dollars. They are geared to supplementing or augmenting what an area already has, which is why CIDs often include cleaning streets, providing security, making capital improvements and constructing pedestrian and streetscape enhancements.
“The better you make an area look, the less likely people are to litter,” Michener said. “If you have an area that’s dirty and has trash over the place and the grass that is overgrown, it just doesn’t look nice and people are more inclined to litter.”
join commercial property owners, real estate professionals, elected officials, government agencies, chambers of commerce, educators and community members who want to increase property values and improve local businesses .
“CIDs are one of the most powerful public-private tools that can revitalize business districts and re-energize entire communities,” according to the county. “Taking a geographically defined district in which commercial property owners vote to impose additional ad valorem real estate taxes, these stakeholders take the future into their hands by determining how the additional funds will be spent to benefit their immediate area. In addition to leveraging their funds with federal and local government monies, CIDs allow community leaders and the actual property owners to chart a course they determine for an area’s economic growth and lasting vitality.”
The county’s first CID, Evermore, was launched in April 2003 to focus on the area the along U.S. 78 (Stone Mountain Highway), between the Gwinnett County line and the city of Snellville.
The Evermore CID’s success played a major role in the Revitalization Task Force recommending in March 2005 that the Board of Commissioners continue advocating for the creation of CIDs to assists community property owners in local projects that would revitalize the areas where their businesses are located.
