YouTube star Jake Paul wins latest boxing match in first round against Ben Askren

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul defeated former MMA fighter Ben Askren in a much-anticipated boxing match with a first-round TKO, as the two squared off Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Paul, 24, entered the match with a professional record of 2-0, previously defeating fellow YouTube personality AnEsonGib and former NBA star Nate Robinson.
Askren, 36, who announced his MMA retirement in 2019 citing hip problems, made his boxing debut.
Before turning toward a boxing career, Paul has been widely known on social media as a brash and controversial YouTube star, where he has more than 20 million subscribers.
In the days leading up to the fight, Paul called the match against Askren the "biggest moment of my life" in a video posted to YouTube.
The fight, scheduled for eight rounds, was hosted by Triller, a video-making and social-networking app.
CNN's Rachel Trent and Lauren Johnson contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.