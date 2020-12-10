Paolo Rossi, Italian soccer great and World Cup winner, has died at the age of 64

Italian soccer great Paolo Rossi has died at the age of 64, according to Italy's national public broadcaster RAI.
Rossi is best known for leading Italy to World Cup glory in 1982, scoring six goals in the tournament, including a hat trick against Brazil in the second group stage.
Rossi's wife, Federica Cappelletti, posted on Instagram a photo of her and Paolo with the caption "Per Sempre," which translates to "Forever."
She did not disclose the cause of his death.
Widely regarded as one of the greatest Italian soccer players of all time, he scored 20 goals in 48 appearances for the Azzurri.
He scored both goals in Italy's World Cup semifinal win against Poland in 1982 and the opening goal as the Italians beat West Germany 3-1 in the final, finishing the tournament in Spain with the Golden Boot as top scorer.
Prior to the 1982 World Cup, Rossi had been embroiled in the "Totonero" match-fixing scandal. Banned for three years, his punishment was subsequently reduced to two, enabling Italy coach Enzo Bearzot to include Rossi in his World Cup squad.
"When I started playing again after two years out it was really, really tough. And Bearzot's trust was very important, as well as the support of my team-mates," Rossi told FIFA's website in a 2007 interview.
The former Vicenza, Juventus and AC Milan player was also awarded the Golden Ball at the 1982 World Cup for the player of the tournament.
He didn't score in Italy's first four World Cup games, but then netted that memorable hat-trick against Brazil.
"Everything suddenly changed," Rossi told FIFA's website. "Nothing was going my way and then suddenly everything was going my way. It was suddenly all so easy. Such is the beauty of sport. A goal can change everything. In my case it changed my entire life."
In the same year, he won the Ballon d'Or, which at the time was awarded to the European footballer of the year. Only four Italians have won the prestigious award.
During his four years at Juventus, Rossi won two Serie A titles, the European Cup and the Coppa Italia.
In a statement, UEFA - European football's governing body - said a moment of silence would be held before all of Thursday's Europa League matches in memory of the former striker.
After his soccer career, Rossi worked as a pundit for RAI.
"Such terribly sad news: Paolo Rossi has left us," RAI said. "Unforgettable Pablito, who made all of us fall in love in that summer of 1982 and who was a precious and competent work colleague in RAI over recent years."
Rossi is the second well known World Cup winner to die in the space of two weeks, following the death of Argentine national hero Diego Maradona in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.