Several key developments are set to take place on Wednesday as the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump gets underway.
The White House released an unredacted and declassified transcript Wednesday of the phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which is at the center of what Democrats allege is his abuse of presidential power.
Trump is at the United Nations in New York, where he will meet with Zelensky Wednesday and also hold a news conference. The House is also set to vote on a resolution Wednesday demanding the Trump administration release the whistleblower complaint involving the President and Ukraine to Congress.
Here are the most important events today:
- 11:20 a.m. ET: Sen. Mitt Romney, one of the few Republicans who has spoken out about the Trump-Ukraine controversy, is speaking in DC.
- 1 p.m. ET: The House votes on a resolution demanding that the Trump administration release the whistleblower complaint involving the President and Ukraine to Congress.
- 2:15 p.m. ET: Trump meets with Zelensky
- 4 p.m. ET: Trump holds a news conference in New York City
How to watch them:
Follow live developments on CNN.com and watch live on CNN and CNNgo.
