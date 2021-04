Supreme Court wipes away ruling that said Trump violated Constitution by blocking Twitter followers

Weather Alert

...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES IN COMBINATION WITH DRY FUELS... Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening . Winds will be west at 5 to 7 MPH. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.