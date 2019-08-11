From the looks of former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci's latest tweet against President Donald Trump, their relationship may not recover.
"For the last 3 years I have fully supported this President," Scaramucci tweeted Sunday morning. "Recently he has said things that divide the country in a way that is unacceptable. So I didn't pass the 100% litmus test. Eventually he turns on everyone and soon it will be you and then the entire country."
Scaramucci's Sunday tweet comes after Trump appeared to be angry with the former White House communications director for calling the President's recent visits to the grief-stricken cities of El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, following two mass shootings a "catastrophe."
The President responded late Saturday by ridiculing Scaramucci, who worked for the Trump administration for 11 days in July 2017, for his short stint in the Trump administration.
"Anthony Scaramucci, who was quickly terminated (11 days) from a position that he was totally incapable of handling, now seems to do nothing but television as the all time expert on 'President Trump,'" Trump wrote in a tweet.
"Like many other so-called television experts, he knows very little about me," he wrote, adding, "Anthony, who would do anything to come back in, should remember the only reason he is on TV, and it's not for being the Mooch!"
Scaramucci, who regularly appears as a guest on TV news shows, said during his MSNBC appearance that Trump's trip to visit with victims of mass shootings in two cities fell short.
"So look, the President didn't do well on the trip," the former aide said. Some of Trump's current aides conceded last week that his visits to El Paso and Dayton did not go as planned. New video revealed that Trump bragged about crowd sizes while visiting patients at a Texas hospital.
Last month, after Trump tweeted racist attacks at four minority congresswomen, Scaramucci said on Twitter that the tweets were "racist and unacceptable." The former aide has also previously criticized the President for repeating falsehoods, saying on CNN last year that Trump "is a liar."
Scaramucci's ousting in 2017 came shortly after an infamous, expletive-laden interview he gave to The New Yorker in which he ripped top White House officials by name. In many of his post-White House TV appearances he has defended Trump, while also making public appeals about curtailing some of his behavior and changing policies.
CNN's Kaitlan Collins contributed to this report.