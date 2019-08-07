Key State Department diplomat in recent US-Mexico talks resigns

An assistant secretary of state who played a key role in recent US-Mexico talks has resigned after reportedly clashing with the Trump administration's immigration policies.
Three administration officials confirmed to CNN that Kimberly Breier, assistant secretary of state for the Western Hemisphere, is stepping down. Citing a senior administration official, The Washington Post, which first reported Breier's departure, said her exit comes after White House policy adviser Stephen Miller chastised her in an email chain over what he perceived to be a lack of commitment to defending the US' asylum agreement with Guatemala.
"She often didn't agree with the President's policies," one administration official told CNN.
Another official acknowledged to CNN Breier didn't get along with Miller but she often clashed with many White House staff members, and many White House officials are relieved to see her go.
Breier, whose office was in charge of the Trump administration's attempts to control immigration from Mexico, took issue with the power the White House exerted over immigration and trade issues, according to The Post.
Citing the senior official, The Post said Miller "pointed out to Breier that Trump had stood behind Kevin McAleenan, the acting secretary of homeland security, and Guatemala's interior minister when they signed the deal and that it was 'her job' to defend it."
"But it was not clear whether that dust-up was a principal cause of Breier's resignation," the paper said.
Breier was a central figure in recent negotiations between the US and Mexico. When the Mexican delegation was in Washington in June for discussions after President Donald Trump threatened to impose crippling tariffs, they met at the State Department for hours and she was a leader of the discussion on the US side. She's stayed in regular contact with Mexican officials who see her departure as a loss for them, a Mexican source told CNN.
Breier's departure is expected to be announced Thursday, the Post reported, adding that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo "did not try to persuade" Breier to stay. CNN has reached out to the State Department for comment.
Ivanka Trump, a senior adviser at the White House, thanked Breier in a tweet Wednesday "for your friendship and great service."
"Thank you @WHAAsstSecty Kim Breier for your friendship and great service," she said. "While Jared and I will miss working with you, we are happy that Emma will now get to see more of the mom she is so proud of!"
Breier responded to Trump's tweet on Thursday morning, writing, "It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as the Assistant Secretary of Western Hemisphere Affairs" and thanking President Trump, Pompeo, Ivanka Trump and Kushner, as well as the administration.
Trump's asylum agreement with Guatemala, which he announced in the Oval Office last month, could limit the ability of some Central American migrants to claim asylum in the US.
The agreement commits Guatemala to extend asylum to migrants who seek it when they're moving through the country. Migrants who still decide to journey to the US to claim asylum will be returned to Guatemala, according to McAleenan.
