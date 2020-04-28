Joe Biden projected to win Ohio Democratic primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden will win the Ohio Democratic primary, CNN projected Tuesday.
Biden, the Democratic party's presumptive nominee, is the only Democratic candidate left in the presidential race, but Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was still on the Ohio ballot.
Sanders suspended his campaign earlier this month and endorsed Biden, but decided to remain on the ballot in order to amass "as many delegates as possible" as part of an effort, Sanders has said, "to exert significant influence over the party platform and other functions" at this summer's Democratic convention.
President Donald Trump was also projected to win the Republican primary in Ohio. He is Republican party's presumptive nominee, and is the only Republican in the race.
The contest in Ohio was pushed back last month just as the coronavirus pandemic forced rallies and other in-person campaigning to grind to a halt.
The state -- after a confusing saga that played out hours before voters were set to go to the polls -- was one of the first to delay its contest because of the outbreak.
Absentee ballots needed to be postmarked by Monday in order to count. Voters could also bring ballots to county boards of elections before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. In-person voting was only available on Tuesday to individuals with disabilities who require in-person voting and those who do not have a home mailing address.
A day ahead of the primary, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced that more than 1.9 million Ohioans had requested vote-by-mail ballots and that more than 1.4 million ballots had already been cast.
"In a matter of weeks, we've done something that's taken other states years to do -- transform our state into one capable of voting entirely by mail," LaRose said in a statement.
There were also several down ballot races taking place around the state.
