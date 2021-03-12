Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan will be the first foreign leader to visit the United States since President Joe Biden took office and the global coronavirus pandemic halted much international travel, according to a senior administration official.
No firm date has been established yet for the trip, the official said.
Biden is meeting virtually with Suga on Friday morning along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia, a group informally known as the "Quad." The meeting -- Biden's first leader-level summit -- will last about 90 minutes, the official said.
At the virtual summit, Biden announced an "ambitious new joint partnership" to boost Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing "for the global benefit" and "to benefit the entire Indo-Pacific."
The Biden administration is in discussions with the governments of India, Japan and Australia about significantly increasing the capacity for Covid-19 vaccines that are authorized by the World Health Organization or stringent regulatory authorities, another senior administration official said. A senior-level "Quad" vaccine experts group also will be established, that official said.
"The United States, working closely with India and Japan, have put together complex financing vehicles that will allow for a very substantial, frankly dramatic, increase in the capacity to create vaccines, up to a billion by 2022," the first senior administration official said.
These capacities will come online later this year, the first official said, and are "designed to address the problem downstream, recognizing that once we have dealt with vaccination issues in the United States that our biggest problem will be mutations and continuation of challenges globally."
In addition to the Covid-19 pandemic, Biden focused on combating the climate crisis in his opening remarks at Friday's virtual summit.
"We're establishing a new mechanism to enhance our cooperation and raise our mutual ambitions as we address accelerating climate change," Biden said.
The "Quad" partners will pledge to fully implement the Paris agreement, to work together on global climate actions and to cooperate on climate mitigation, the second senior administration official said. Working groups also will be established between the countries to focus on climate issues, the official said.
Biden also touted his sweeping $1.9 trillion Covid-19 economic relief bill, which he signed into law on Thursday.
Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken were seated alongside Biden at the meeting, and national security adviser Jake Sullivan, White House Covid-19 coordinator Jeff Zients, the National Security Council's Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell and the NSC's senior director for South Asia Sumona Guha also attended the meeting in person, according to a pool report.
Biden told the leaders on Friday: "A free and open Indo-Pacific is essential to each of our futures, our countries. The United States is committed to working with you, our partners, and all our allies in the region to achieve stability."
The multilateral meeting comes the week before two top Biden administration officials, Blinken and Sullivan, are set to meet with their Chinese counterparts in Alaska next week.
The Biden administration is planning a sweeping review of the Trump administration's posture toward China, including its crackdown on unfair trade practices and antagonistic military activities in Asia, all while pursuing what it calls a robust Indo-Pacific strategy, according to an administration official, CNN has reported.
The State Department has also announced that Blinken will travel to Tokyo and Seoul for 2+2 discussions alongside Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin next week.
CNN's Vivian Salama contributed to this report.
