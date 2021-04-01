Inside Biden's new 'Jobs Cabinet:' An extensive effort to notch infrastructure win

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EDT FRIDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... ...WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...Schley, Macon, Peach and Houston Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 10 AM EDT Friday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Friday night through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&