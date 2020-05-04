How to listen to the Supreme Court's live oral arguments

The Supreme Court is broadcasting live audio of oral arguments for the first time Monday, as they hear cases via teleconference.
Here's what to know:
Time: 10:00 a.m. ET Monday.
Case: United States Patent and Trademark Office et al v. Booking.com
Where to find it: CNN.com is streaming all the oral arguments live.
Why it's a big deal: For the first time ever, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the court is hearing oral arguments via teleconference. And also broadcasting it live, which the court has never done. (There are still no TV cameras, however.)
Participants: Erica L. Ross, Assistant to the Solicitor General and Lisa S. Blatt, attorney for Booking.com.
Significance: The case concerns trademark protection in the age of internet business. Booking.com was denied trademark protection because the Patent and Trademark Office found the name was too generic and that trademarking it would give the company an unfair monopoly over a common word.
The digital travel company sued and won when a lower court held that the name "Booking" combined with ".com" was protectable.
The Justice Department has appealed to the Supreme Court. Before the justices, Booking.com argues the government has been inconsistent and already approved protections for Weather.com, Karaoke.com, Law.com and Dating.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.