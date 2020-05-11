How to follow Monday's Supreme Court arguments live

The Supreme Court is continuing to hold oral arguments via teleconference due to the coronavirus pandemic. And in a historic first, it's also allowing oral arguments to be aired live to the public.
Here's what to know for Monday's cases:
First Case: Jimcy McGirt v. Oklahoma
Time: 10:00 a.m. ET
Significance: Jimcy McGirt, a member of the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma, was convicted of raping a 4-year-old on what he says is a Creek reservation in Oklahoma. His lawyers say, however, that he was tried in the wrong court, because his crime occurred on Indian territory and the federal government, not the state has jurisdiction. Under federal law, major crimes committed by Indians on Indian country must be tried in federal court. One question before the court is whether a Creek reservation was established and if it was, whether Congress ever moved to disestablish it.
If McGirt prevails, Oklahoma may not have jurisdiction over crimes committed by Indians in the Eastern part of the state.
Participants: Ian H. Gershengorn, Riyaz A. Kanji, Mithun Mansinghani, Solicitor General , Oklahoma City. Deputy Solicitor General Edwin S. Kneedler
---
Second Case: Our Lady of Guadalupe School v. Agnes Morrissey-Berru
Time: Immediately following McGirt v. Oklahoma; at approximately 11 a.m. ET
Significance: A dispute concerning two teachers who sought to file employment discrimination claims against the religious schools that fired them. The justices will discuss the scope of the so called "ministerial exception" that holds that under the First Amendment the government cannot interfere with a church's employment decisions.
Participants: Eric C. Rassbach, Assistant to the Solicitor General Morgan L. Ratner, Jeffrey Fisher
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.