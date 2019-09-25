The whistleblower complaint filed to the intelligence community inspector general containing allegations about President Donald Trump's conduct is still a mostly unknown document, even after it was sent to Congress on Wednesday afternoon.
The complaint is still classified and only available to members of the House and Senate intelligence committees, as well as the leaders of each party in both chambers of Congress. The rest of the lawmakers on Capitol Hill, as well as the American public at large, still can't read the complaint as of Wednesday night. Rep. Chris Stewart, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, said on Twitter late Wednesday night that the complaint had been declassified but the document was not immediately available publicly.
Rep. Chris Stewart, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, said on Twitter late Wednesday night that the complaint had been declassified but the document was not immediately available publicly. Until that happens, there are a few things the public has been able to glean about the complaint and the whistleblower, who has tentatively agreed to testify in front of Congress if their attorneys are able to be cleared to attend.
Here are the details CNN has been able to put together on Wednesday, according to congressional sources.
- Members have not been told the identity of the whistleblower or where the complainant works in the government.
- The complaint focuses in part on the phone call with the Ukrainian President. But sources so far have not shared what more may be contained in the report.
- Rep. Eric Swalwell, a California Democrat, did disclose to CNN that the whistleblower points to witnesses and other documents in the report. Swalwell described them as new leads that need to be investigated by the committee.
- A lawmaker who has seen the complaint told CNN's Jim Acosta "there are more dimensions" to the complaint than first reported. The lawmaker added the scope of the pressure placed on Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky will likely lead to calls for multiple Trump aides to testify in hearings, beyond just the whistleblower. The lawmaker called the effort to apply pressure on Zelensky "shocking."
- An Office of Legal Counsel memo released on Wednesday describes the complainant as having heard "reports from 'White House officials' that, in the course of a routine diplomatic communication between the President and a foreign leader, the President had made statements that the complainant viewed as seeking to pressure that leader to take an official action to help the President's 2020 re-election campaign."
- The opinion added that the intelligence community inspector general said the whistleblower, who is still unknown to the Justice Department, had "some indicia of an arguable political bias."
- Rep. Chris Stewart, a Republican from Utah, said he has "no concerns" about what he read in the complaint.
- Missouri Republican Sen. Roy Blunt told reporters the report was about 10 or 12 pages long, but said he didn't count the pages.
- Rep. John Ratcliffe, a Republican from Texas, said "it provided information beyond the transcript."
- The New York Times reported on Wednesday that the complaint also dealt in part with how White House officials handled internal records describing the call. The Times spoke to two people who said the officials' actions raised concerns about the content of the call.
This story will update with additional developments as they are reported.
CNN's Manu Raju and Jim Acosta contributed to this report.