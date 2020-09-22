The first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will focus on a number of topics, including the coronavirus pandemic, the Supreme Court and the racial reckoning in the country, the debate commission announced on Tuesday.
The first presidential debate, slated for September 29 at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, will be broken into six 15-minutes segments.
The commission said that the topics are subject to change based on "news developments," but the six segments will be "The Trump and Biden Records," "The Supreme Court," "Covid-19," "The Economy," "Race and Violence in our Cities" and "The Integrity of the Election".
Fox News' Chris Wallace will moderate the first debate.
Both Trump and Biden are preparing for the presidential debates in their own way.
Trump said this month that he prepares for the debates "everyday" by "just doing what I am doing."
"I've been all over the place, and I watch this guy sitting home, and I think, maybe I'm doing it wrong," Trump told Fox News.
Biden has said that he is "looking forward" to debating Trump and "holding him accountable."
"I know how to handle bullies -- we'll find out," Biden said as a fundraiser this month. "I hope I don't get baited into getting into a brawl with this guy. It's going to be hard because I predict he's going to be shouting."
