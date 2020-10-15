Chris Christie says he spent 7 days in ICU before recovering from Covid

Yes. It's been way too long since the Braves won the World Series.

No. The Atlanta Braves always choke in postseason.

Yes but by the skin of their teeth. The NLCS will go to game 7.

No. Atlanta sports are cursed. There is no way they will make it.

Maybe. I'm crossing my fingers but I don't want to jinx it.

Don't care. I'm not a fan.

