Biden warns North Korea of 'responses' if they continue to test ballistic missiles

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 52 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 AM EDT FRIDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 39 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL GEORGIA BARROW CHEROKEE CLAYTON COBB DAWSON DEKALB DOUGLAS FANNIN FAYETTE FORSYTH FULTON GILMER GWINNETT HALL HENRY LUMPKIN NEWTON PICKENS ROCKDALE UNION WALTON IN NORTHEAST GEORGIA BANKS CLARKE JACKSON MADISON OCONEE WHITE IN NORTHWEST GEORGIA BARTOW CARROLL HARALSON PAULDING POLK IN WEST CENTRAL GEORGIA COWETA HARRIS HEARD MERIWETHER PIKE SPALDING TROUP THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATLANTA, BLAIRSVILLE, BLUE RIDGE, BREMEN, CARROLLTON, CARTERSVILLE, CEDARTOWN, CLEVELAND, COHUTTA WILDERNESS, COLWELL, COMER, COMMERCE, CONYERS, COVINGTON, CUMMING, DAHLONEGA, DALLAS, DAWSONVILLE, DECATUR, DIAL, DOUGLASVILLE, ELLIJAY, EPWORTH, FRANKLIN, GAINESVILLE, GRIFFIN, HEMP, HIGDON, HOMER, JASPER, LAWRENCEVILLE, MANCHESTER, MARIETTA, MONROE, NEWNAN, PEACHTREE CITY, PINE MOUNTAIN, RIVERDALE, STOCKBRIDGE, WATKINSVILLE, WEST POINT, WINDER, WINTERVILLE, WOODSTOCK, AND ZEBULON.