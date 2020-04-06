Biden and Trump speak by phone about coronavirus response

Former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump spoke by phone on Monday about the response to the coronavirus pandemic, two sources familiar with the call and a White House official tell CNN.
The phone call is a rare moment of direct communication between the two political rivals. Trump has harshly criticized Biden for months, and his efforts to pressure Ukraine into opening an investigation into Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, was the catalyst for launching impeachment proceedings against the President.
Biden has criticized Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying the administration was too slow to address the crisis. He has also said that Trump should stop talking and listen to experts.
"Vice President Biden and President Trump had a good call. VP Biden shared several suggestions for actions the Administration can take now to address the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and expressed his appreciation for the spirit of the American people in meeting the challenges facing the nation," Biden deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said in a statement.
A source familiar with the call says the conversation lasted more than 10 minutes.
The phone call comes hours after Trump attacked Biden on Twitter, questioning the delay of the Democratic National Convention until August.
Trump added, "Also, what ever happened to that phone call he told the Fake News he wanted to make to me?"
The possibility of a phone call was first raised last week.
"Our teams will be in touch and we will arrange a call," Bedingfield said in a statement last week, after Trump was asked about Biden's offer to speak with him at his daily coronavirus press briefing.
"I would absolutely take his call," Trump said. "I would love to speak with him, sure."
This story is breaking and will be updated.
