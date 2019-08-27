The mountain lion that attacked a boy in Colorado last week has been euthanized, wildlife officials said Monday.
DNA test results confirmed that one of two mountain lions euthanized last week was the mountain lion that attacked and seriously injured the 8-year-old, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
The boy and his brother were playing outside on a trampoline Wednesday evening in Bailey, about 45 miles southwest of Denver, when the 8-year-old heard a friend calling him from a neighbor's house, the Colorado Parks & Wildlife said in a news release.
As he ran to visit the friend, he was attacked by the mountain lion and bitten on his head, according to wildlife officials.
The boy's running likely triggered the animal's "natural response to a prey animal running," said Area Wildlife Manager Mark Lamb.
His brother went into the house to tell their father what was happening and the father ran to the boys aid.
"The father rushed outside and found the mountain lion on top of his son. The mountain lion let go of the child as the father approached and took off running," officials said.
The child sustained serious injuries during the attack and has undergone two surgeries so far, Platt Canyon Fire and Protection said in a Facebook post Monday.
"He continues to persevere and remain brave while healing, the post read. "Your ongoing thoughts, prayers and support are appreciated."
CPW officers and USDA Wildlife Services officials were already in the area searching for the mountain lion responsible for the attack when they found two male mountain lions eating a domestic goat.
The lions were both euthanized as they fit the description of the attacking lion and were close to the site.
Wildlife officials conducted a necropsy and DNA tests on them to determine if they were responsible for the attack and found that one was a match.
There have been 22 mountain lion attacks on humans in Colorado since 1990, including three fatalities, wildlife officials said. Three attacks have occurred this year including one on August 10, northeast of Kremmling, wildlife officials said.
CNN's Konstantin Toropin and Darran Simon contributed to this report