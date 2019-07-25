Jason Momoa had an amazing first day with the Make-A-Wish Foundation and says he 'will do this for life'

Here's yet another reason to love "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa -- as if you really needed one.
Momoa shared a delightful series of photos on Instagram on Wednesday from his first time volunteering for the Make-A-Wish foundation. The 36-year-old spent the day getting to know his young fans, many of whom are dealing with critical illnesses.
"My first @makeawishamerica I will do this for life," he wrote in the caption.
Momoa took the kids to Warner Bros. Studios for an inside look at the DC Extended Universe. Big-name props from the studio include the legendary Batmobile and multiple DC superhero costumes; Momoa's own "Aquaman" costume is on display.
"Such an amazing day with Eva Eros and Kalice and all the ohana 'family'," he wrote in his caption. "Mahalo 'thank you' Warner bros for setting up an amazing tour for these beautiful children."
Make-A-Wish America CEO Richard K. Davis told CNN of the visit, "We are so grateful for celebrity wish-granters like Jason Momoa and Warner Bros. who provide our wish kids with life-changing experiences that replace fear with confidence, anxiety with hope and sadness with joy."
As for Momoa, "Aquaman 2" is in development and expected to hit theaters in 2022. Can't wait that long? You can catch the star in November 2020 in the reboot of "Dune," as Duncan Idaho.