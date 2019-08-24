Russian spacecraft carrying humanoid robot fails to dock

A spacecraft carrying Russia's humanoid robot failed to dock with the International Space Station on Saturday morning, Russian state news agencies reported.
Fedor, also known as Skybot F-850, is a life-sized, artificially intelligent robot sent to space by Russia. It is the first humanoid robot sent to space by Russia and was scheduled to spend two weeks running tests on board the station with Expedition 60 Commander Alexey Ovchinin before returning home the first week of September.
The robot blasted off on Thursday from Kazakhstan aboard a Soyuz capsule and was due to dock with the ISS on Saturday but failed to do so, Russian state news agency TASS reported.
Live broadcast of the docking on the Russian space agency Roskomos was interrupted with the Soyuz spacecraft about 100 meters (109 yards) off the ISS, news agency AFP reported.
"Russian cosmonauts issued a command to abort the automated approach of an uncrewed Russian Soyuz spacecraft to the International Space Station after the craft was unable to lock onto its target at the station's space-facing Poisk module," NASA confirmed.
"The spacecraft is currently staying afar from the ISS, the docking is scheduled for the reserve date. The crew and the ISS are safe," said Russia's space agency Roskosmos in a tweet.
TASS later reported that the aborted docking may have been caused by an issue with an amplifier of a navigation system on the ISS.
Roskosmos confirmed that a re-docking attempt would commence on Monday.
