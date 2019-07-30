The first half of ABC's "The Bachelorette" finale picks up after Hannah Brown sent the season's villain, Luke Parker, home after he went too far in commenting on her other relationships.
This choice was an easy one for Brown. But she quickly pointed out that "I have to continue to make the hard decisions."
That's because she still had to send one of the remaining three potential suitors home in the season's second-to-last rose ceremony. Despite sharing quite possibly the most passionate moments involving a windmill since the movie "Moulin Rouge!," Brown opted to deny Peter Weber a red boutineer.
"You will truly always have a piece of my heart," he sobbed into her shoulder as they parted, causing static in their on-body microphones.
Several months have passed since that scene was filmed, but Weber still choked up when the episode cut to him joining "Bachelorette" host Chris Harrison for an in-studio interview in front of an audience that included his family. (As a consolation prize, Brown did let the Bachelor Nation viewers know that they had four romps in that windmill, instead of two. That should certainly help his future online dating profiles).
This leaves musician Jed Wyatt and general contractor Tyler Cameron, both of whom then met Brown's family during some quality time in front of the camera.
Her parents (and many fans of the show) had more of a connection to Cameron, who gushed that "I have so much respect for your daughter." Brown's father took particular umbrage with his less stable career choice. (Brown, who graduated magna cum laude from the University of Alabama, took the opportunity to tearfully remind her father that she is also capable of supporting her family).
Then came the contestant's final dates, where each attempted to win Brown's heart either by land or by sea.
Cameron's final date with Brown featured horseback riding. This was both a call-back to the early part of their courtship as well as her time as a contestant on "The Bachelor," neither of which had storybook endings. Then they ... got to know each other some more in a cozy bedroom.
Meanwhile, Wyatt and Brown tried to find their sea legs. While this didn't sit well with Brown's stomach, it did allow for them to have two heart-to-hearts about his career and her parents' expectations.
But is all the pressure getting to be too much for Brown?
"This is why you don't date two people at the same time," she sobbed earlier in the episode as she debated the pros and cons of both men.
The final rose ceremony airs will be part of the second half of "The Bachelorette" finale, airing Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.