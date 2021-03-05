You have permission to edit this article.
...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR
PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES...

Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4 or
more hours this afternoon into the early evening. Winds will be
northwest to northeast at 5 to 10 MPH.

With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.

Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you
may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.
Stocks rise following solid jobs report

The Fearless Girl bronze sculpture by Kristen Visbal stands across from the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street on January 28.

 Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

It looks like good economic news is actually being treated as good news on Wall Street.

Stocks opened sharply higher following a solid February jobs report Friday, with 379,000 jobs added last month. The Dow rose more than 300 points, or 1%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq each rose about 1% as well. But stocks pulled back a bit and tempered those gains following the open.

The much bigger than expected jump in the February jobs report didn't appear to spook the market, which is already on edge about rising inflation pressures as the economy recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Stocks plunged Thursday after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell suggested that the central bank was willing to tolerate higher inflation and rising bond yields.

Tech stocks were hit particularly hard, sending the Nasdaq near correction territory — about 10% below their all-time high.

Yields were up again Friday morning after the jobs report, with the 10-year Treasury inching up to about 1.59%. While that is still historically low, it is a significant spike from levels below 1% at the start of 2021.

