Missouri Boy Scouts rescue woman from floodwaters

Joseph Diener, 16, and Dominic Viet, 15, braved Hinkson Creek floodwaters to make the rescue Friday afternoon.
“We were just going on a bike ride on the part of the park that wasn’t flooded,” Viet told The Missourian. “We heard someone screaming.”
When the duo spotted the woman clinging to a partially submerged basketball hoop, they made the decision to jump in and help because they didn’t think she could last until firefighters arrived on scene. The boys swam to the woman and were able to get her to hold onto their shoulders so they could bring her to safety.
The woman’s current condition is not known, but she was conscious and talking when first responders arrived.
