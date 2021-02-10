You have permission to edit this article.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread dense fog is likely this morning
during rush hour.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

McDonald's is bringing back an old favorite to its menu after a customer revolt

is bringing back Hi-C Orange in the coming months.

 McDonald's

McDonald's has heard the complaints and is bringing back the fan-favorite Hi-C Orange drink after a nearly four-year absence from soda fountains.

The orange-colored beverage will begin reappearing in select US restaurants this month and will be available nationwide by June. McDonald's said in a release that its return was prompted by boisterous fans on social media that have "passionately asked for us to bring it back over the years."

Hi-C Orange Lavaburst, a non-carbonated drink, was replaced in 2017 by Sprite Tropic Berry, a carbonated drink that was made by Coca-Cola exclusively for the chain. The removal of the beloved drink after about 60 years on McDonalds' menus sparked outrage from irate fans and a petition on Change.org.

McDonald's has created a special website to track the re-arrival of the beverage. It will be updated on a weekly basis and can be used by entering a zip code. Hi-C will join Fanta Orange in McDonald's soda fountains, making its "legendary orange drink roster once again complete," the company said.

Fast-food chains are constantly competing for customers' dollars and attention, and specialty offerings and bringing back customer favorites are a way to try to cut through the noise. McDonald's also regularly taps into millennial nostalgia for promotions, as indicative by bringing back Hi-C since it was popular in the 1990s.

People walk outside McDonald's on the Upper West Side as the city continues Phase 4 of re-opening following restrictions imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus on September 27, 2020 in New York City.

This month, McDonald's already brought back the Shamrock Shake and is adding three new chicken sandwiches in two weeks.

