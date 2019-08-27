Snellville Mayor Barbara Bender announced Monday night a new project that will expand shopping, dining and entertainment at a new walkable destination called The Grove at Towne Center.
The project’s $85 million first phase will commence construction in 2020 and spaces will be ready for businesses in 2021. Groundbreaking on the project is expected to occur next summer after relocation of the city's U.S. Post Office early in 2020.
The revitalized community hub will be in the area between North Road, Clower Street, Wisteria Drive and Oak Road. It is envisioned to feature amenities for office users, residents and visitors such as a library and community and office space in addition to retail spaces.
The walkable destination will have shared-use paths for pedestrians and cyclists, connecting The Grove to neighborhoods with the Snellville Greenway.
“This project is a major piece in our goal to create great places to live, play, work, learn and shop in Snellville,” Bender said. “The Grove at Towne Center’s design and its connections to existing parks via greenways and neighborhoods will be a wonderful place where community and commerce meet.”
A press release from the city named CASTO, a commercial real estate company, as the project lead. Atlanta-based development firm MidCity Real Estate Partners have also partnered with Snellville on the project.
“Our goal is to create a very unique shopping, entertainment and living experience with something for every age group to enjoy,” Shannon Dixon, EVP of Southeast Development for CASTO, said. “Mayor Bender and the city staff have been incredible to work with, as we have collaborated on a unique deal structure that will provide the city one of the most well-positioned master plans in terms of visibility, accessibility and proximity to on-site and nearby amenities.”
The Grove will be designed with "The Market Center building" as the anchor of the project, with a proposed brew pub on the first floor and event space on the second floor. Apartments are planned for the area that will include a fitness center, pool, grilling area, parking deck and business center.
A Commons area will be open for the city to host events and festivals.
“We are looking forward to our partnership with the city and county to deliver The Grove at Towne Center,” said Kirk Demetrops, president of MidCity. “These types of projects have a tremendous impact on the quality of life and provide a real sense of community. We believe The Grove will be a destination point for the city for decades to come.”
A future phase north of Wisteria Drive will feature more green space and the potential for future developments.
Details and the history of Towne Center developments are available at www.snellville.org/the-towne-center-snellville.