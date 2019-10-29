A long awaited development in downtown Snellville took a symbolic step forward on Tuesday.
Snellville city officials, representatives from the commercial real estate company, CASTO, and developer MidCity Real Estate Partners unveiled the logo for The Grove at Towne Center, a mixed-use town center coming to Snellville.
The design from Intrepid Marketing includes an oak tree with two intertwining trunks, which the marketing firm said represents the town’s rich history coming together with the present. The leaves symbolize the individual residents of Snellville, and the color green was chosen to symbolize the planned greenway and green space the center will offer.
The development's name, “The Grove,” harkens back to the name of the location where Snellville's founders came together for events and celebrations in the early days of the city's existence.
“We’re thrilled to have a visual representation of a project that we’ve been working to create for so long,” Mayor Barbara Bender said. “Showing the logo to our residents brought such joy, and we’re proud to have a design that represents a few of the wonderful aspects of Snellville’s past and present, while also representing where we hope to go in the future.”
Snellville City Council members approved the design in a recent meeting. Monday's town hall meeting provided residents of Snellville a first look at the new logo.
“We are pleased to provide a logo that the City of Snellville is proud to associate with The Grove,” Shannon Dixon, EVP of Southeast Development for CASTO, said. “We believe this design incorporates a few of the most important aspects that the City wishes to convey — community, a nod to the past, and excitement for what’s to come.”
The city announced in August that the project’s $85 million first phase will commence construction in 2020 and spaces will be ready for businesses in 2021. The Grove will be a walkable space with restaurants, entertainment and retail spaces along with apartment and office spaces.
Shared use paths for pedestrians and cyclists will be located throughout the development, connecting the various components of the master planned project and the surrounding neighborhoods via the Snellville Greenway.