The latest performance of Cirque du Soleil with themes that emphasize individuality through the medium of street sports has been extended for a month at Atlantic Station in Atlanta.
The show, described as a “captivating voyage of discovery … inspired by the adventurous spirit that fuels the culture of street sports” is the company’s 41st original production since 1984 and its 18th show presented under the Big Top at Atlantic Station.
After the latest announcement, the show will run from Oct. 10 through Jan. 5, going through the holiday season.
Tickets, starting at $49, can be purchased at www.cirquedusoleil.com/volta.
Steven Ross, the show’s senior publicist, said the idea for the show’s theme came about when the production’s creators “wondered ‘What is it we haven’t done yet? What is it we haven’t presented yet on stage?’”
“We said, ‘that’s the one thing we’ve never … presented under the big top before. We’re going to take these sports from the street and put them on this (type of) stage for the very first time.”