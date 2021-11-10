christmas shows By Jon Gallo Staff Correspondent Todd Cline Author twitter Author email Nov 10, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The holiday season is busy. From shopping to work and family gatherings and from preparing meals and all of the errands that pop up, it's often difficult to find time to relax.Fortunately for county residents, Gwinnett has plenty of holiday-themed shows that offer a chance to leave their stress and home and enjoy a fun night out.Here are some shows you don't want to miss: Eddie Owen Presents: Christmas Back Home with Scott ThompsonWhere: Red Clay Music Foundry (3116 Main Street, Duluth)When: Nov. 27Showtime: 8 p.m.Tickets: $25 and can be purchased via eddieowenpresents.com or by calling the box office at 404-478-2749.The Nutcracker in Star of WonderWhere: Eagle Theatre, 5029 W Broad St., Sugar HillWhen: Dec. 4-5Showtimes: Dec. 4: 10 a.m., 2 p.m., 6 p.m.; Dec. 5: 2 p.m., 6 p.m.Tickets: $20-$80 and can be purchased via bigtickets.comChristmas CanteenWhere: Aurora Theatre (128 E Pike St, Lawrenceville)When: Through Dec. 23Showtimes: Thursday-Saturday at 8 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, 2:30 p.m.; Dec. 21 at 10 am., Dec. 22 at 8 p.m.Tickets: Start at $25 and can be purchased by calling the theatre at 678-226-6222.'Twas The Night Before Christmas – Piccadilly PuppetsWhere: Aurora Theatre (128 E Pike St, Lawrenceville)When: Dec. 4Showtimes: 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. (show lasts 40-55 minutes)Tickets: $7 and can be purchased by calling the theatre at 678-226-6222.40th Annual Nutcracker Where: Gas South Theatre (6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth)When: Dec. 4 – 5; Dec. 10-11Showtimes: Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 5 at 2 p.m.; Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 11 at 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m..Tickets: $25-$45 and can be purchased via gassouthdistrict.com.Trans-Siberian OrchestraWhere: Gas South Arena (6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth)When: Dec. 12Showtimes: 3 p.m., 8 p.m.Tickets: $49.50 - $99.50 and can be purchased via gassouthdistrict.com.The NutcrackerWhere: Aurora Theatre 9 128 E Pike St, Lawrenceville)When: Dec. 16-19Showtimes: Thursday-Saturday, 7 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, 2:30 p.m.Tickets: Presale: $17.50 (students and seniors) $19.50 (adults); After Dec. 9, $22.50 (seniors and students), $24.50 (adults)For King & Country: A Drummer Boy ChristmasWhere: Gas South Arena (6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth)When: Dec. 18Showtime: 7 p.m.Tickets: $24 - $154 and can be purchased via gassouthdistrict.com.The Joy Smith Christmas ShowWhere: Everett's Music Barn (4055 Stonecypher Road, Suwanee)When: Dec. 18Showtime: 8 p.m. Todd Cline Todd Cline is Editor of the Gwinnett Daily Post. He has been with the paper since 1995. 