The holiday season is busy. From shopping to work and family gatherings and from preparing meals and all of the errands that pop up, it’s often difficult to find time to relax.

Fortunately for county residents, Gwinnett has plenty of holiday-themed shows that offer a chance to leave their stress and home and enjoy a fun night out.

Here are some shows you don’t want to miss:

Eddie Owen Presents: Christmas Back Home with Scott Thompson

Where: Red Clay Music Foundry (3116 Main Street, Duluth)

When: Nov. 27

Showtime: 8 p.m.

Tickets: $25 and can be purchased via eddieowenpresents.com or by calling the box office at 404-478-2749.

The Nutcracker in Star of Wonder

Where: Eagle Theatre, 5029 W Broad St., Sugar Hill

When: Dec. 4-5

Showtimes: Dec. 4: 10 a.m., 2 p.m., 6 p.m.; Dec. 5: 2 p.m., 6 p.m.

Tickets: $20-$80 and can be purchased via bigtickets.com

Christmas Canteen

Where: Aurora Theatre (128 E Pike St, Lawrenceville)

When: Through Dec. 23

Showtimes: Thursday-Saturday at 8 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, 2:30 p.m.; Dec. 21 at 10 am., Dec. 22 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: Start at $25 and can be purchased by calling the theatre at 678-226-6222.

‘Twas The Night Before Christmas – Piccadilly Puppets

Where: Aurora Theatre (128 E Pike St, Lawrenceville)

When: Dec. 4

Showtimes: 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. (show lasts 40-55 minutes)

Tickets: $7 and can be purchased by calling the theatre at 678-226-6222.

40th Annual Nutcracker

Where: Gas South Theatre (6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth)

When: Dec. 4 – 5; Dec. 10-11

Showtimes: Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 5 at 2 p.m.; Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 11 at 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m..

Tickets: $25-$45 and can be purchased via gassouthdistrict.com.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Where: Gas South Arena (6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth)

When: Dec. 12

Showtimes: 3 p.m., 8 p.m.

Tickets: $49.50 - $99.50 and can be purchased via gassouthdistrict.com.

The Nutcracker

Where: Aurora Theatre 9 128 E Pike St, Lawrenceville)

When: Dec. 16-19

Showtimes: Thursday-Saturday, 7 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, 2:30 p.m.

Tickets: Presale: $17.50 (students and seniors) $19.50 (adults); After Dec. 9, $22.50 (seniors and students), $24.50 (adults)

For King & Country: A Drummer Boy Christmas

Where: Gas South Arena (6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth)

When: Dec. 18

Showtime: 7 p.m.

Tickets: $24 - $154 and can be purchased via gassouthdistrict.com.

The Joy Smith Christmas Show

Where: Everett’s Music Barn (4055 Stonecypher Road, Suwanee)

When: Dec. 18

Showtime: 8 p.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.