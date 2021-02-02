The Children’s Museum of Atlanta is kicking off the new year with a new exhibit along with new operating procedures to help families navigate the museum during the pandemic.
The exhibit — “The Pigeon Comes to Atlanta! A Mo Willems exhibit” — will run through May 9. It is co-organized by the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh and The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art.
The exhibition is inspired by the art and characters of the beloved children’s book author and illustrator, Mo Willems. His familiar characters are featured in the exhibit, including best friend duo Elephant and Piggie, faithful companion Knuffle Bunny and The Pigeon, the wily city bird best known for his antics in the book “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!”
There are many fun activities for children, including:
♦ Have a hilarious conversation in the voices of Elephant Gerald and Piggie at a double-sided phone booth.
♦ Making Elephant and Piggie dance with old-time animation.
♦ Putting on a wearable bus and taking a drive around the exhibit.
♦ Spinning the laundromat washing machine and uncovering Knuffle Bunny and other surprises!
♦ Dressing up Naked Mole Rat and send him down the runway for a one-of-a-kind fashion show.
♦ Stacking lightweight blocks to create your own terrible monster or funny friend.
♦ Launching foam hot dogs at The Pigeon and playing the plinko game to give the Duckling a cookie.
♦ Trying out art techniques that Mo Willems uses for his own books.
Families can enjoy the exhibit by following the new procedures implemented by the museum in response to COVID-19. Those protocols include:
♦ Limited capacity in each session to encourage social distancing
♦ Deep cleaning between each session.
♦ The continued cleaning of high touchpoints throughout the museum during each session.
♦ Museum staff wearing masks on the floor at all times.
♦ Face masks being required for everyone 5 years and older; masks will be available for purchase.
♦ An open air space on the patio that is designated for guests to take PPE breaks.
♦ Both Art Studio and Build It! Lab projects will take place in open spaces.
♦ Additional hand sanitizing stations have been installed throughout the museum.
♦ No food is allowed inside the museum.
♦ No cash will be accepted at the Museum Store or during membership purchases.
