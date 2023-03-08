...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR
NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
easterly at 5 to 15 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
There’s always a celebration going on at the Children’s Museum of Atlanta, but the fun will be kicked up a notch as the museum – the only educational venue of its kind in Atlanta – observes its 20th anniversary this month.
The museum will offer a host of kids activities all month, recognizing special holidays like Holi, Purim and St. Patrick’s Day, and a new feature exhibit – “Splash and Bubbles: Dive In, Lend a Fin!” based on the popular PBS Kids TV show – will roll out. “Splash and Bubbles” encourages young people to explore ocean science and marine biology through character-driven comedy that builds on kids’ connection to the characters and their habitats.
In addition, to commemorate the museum’s two decades of education and entertainment, families will be able to celebrate all month with a party, building their dream museum at Jane’s Innovation Station and by making their own birthday hat at the Art Studio.
Here are a few of the museum’s highlights this month, including a special anniversary celebration at CMA On Stage, The Science Bar, the Art Studio and the Innovation Station, that takes place every day but March 11, 12, 14, 17 and 19:
• At CMA On Stage, Tom Chapin’s “The Backwards Birthday Party” and Rock and Tell the Time on the Clock is scheduled throughout the month.
• At the Science Bar, guests can stack boxes to create a special cake to celebrate the museum’s birthday. Young scientists will be able to learn about candles and combustion.
• At the Art Studio, little artists can celebrate the museum’s anniversary by making a personalized birthday hat, writing a birthday card to the museum or drawing the museum they would one day like to build.
• And at the Innovation Station, kids can design the museum of their dreams with Map Your Museum.
• Saturday, March 11, is Superhero Science Day, where children can transform into their favorite superheroes through hands-on activities, including Target Practice (where the sciences of force and motion are explored); an show where kids can see a demonstration on how to cause water to freeze immediately; an Art Studio session where kids can design superhero masks that glow in the dark; and activities where children can learn about the power of static electricity, elasticity and magnetism.
• On Sunday, March 12, patrons can celebrate Holi by building their own bonfire in the Art Studio and see a performance by Kahaaniya for Kids.
• On March 14, guests will celebrate Pi Day by following the story of 10 mischievous mice on an adventure while practicing addition and subtraction skills; children will also get to participate in a Pi Day game of musical chairs on the CMA Stage.
• On March 17, St. Patrick’s Day will be celebrated as guests will experience an interactive Irish folk tale – Charlotte Guillan’s “Finn MacCool and the Giant Causeway” – on the CMA Stage and will also learn how to dance an Irish jig.
• On March 19, Navroz will be commemorated as CMA On Stage highlights a special story and Garba dance lesson to display how the holiday is celebrated in Afghanistan, India and America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.