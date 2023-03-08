There’s always a celebration going on at the Children’s Museum of Atlanta, but the fun will be kicked up a notch as the museum – the only educational venue of its kind in Atlanta – observes its 20th anniversary this month.

The museum will offer a host of kids activities all month, recognizing special holidays like Holi, Purim and St. Patrick’s Day, and a new feature exhibit – “Splash and Bubbles: Dive In, Lend a Fin!” based on the popular PBS Kids TV show – will roll out. “Splash and Bubbles” encourages young people to explore ocean science and marine biology through character-driven comedy that builds on kids’ connection to the characters and their habitats.

