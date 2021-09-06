If population growth between 2010 and 2020 was a race, then Norcross was the big winner in Gwinnett County.
Data from the 2020 Census shows Norcross' population grew by 88.8% in the last decade, going from 9,116 residents in 2010 to 17,209 residents in 2020. In terms of how many new residents that equates to, Norcross — which annexed a large area near Interstate 85 in 2012 — had 8,093 more residents last year than it did a decade earlier. Ten years ago, it was Gwinnett's 10th largest city. It is now the sixth largest city in the county.
Norcross Mayor Craig Newton said the 2012 annexation played a significant portion of Norcross' growth in the last decade. It encompassed an area bordered by I-85, Jimmy Carter Boulevard and Indian Trail Road.
"That part of the growth, that exponential growth, was due to that annexation," Newton said.
The new census numbers for the cities are an important look into where they are now and shows, regardless of how they got to their 2020 populations, what needs they can expect to have to address in police protection, parks and recreation and other areas that affect the quality of life for residents. It can also help with economic growth, giving cities data to use to attract businesses and developers and grow their tax digests.
Although annexation played a big part in Norcross' growth in the 2010s, redevelopment may drive additional big growth in the city in the new decade, with some new mixed use and multi-family and townhome housing developments having just opened before or around the time that the census was taken. Additional mixed-use redevelopment projects are also expected along the Buford Highway corridor in the years to come.
Newton pointed to the impact new development is already having on Norcross' population.
"There's close to about 500 residential units, if not a little bit more, that we've built in the last three years," Newton said. "Everybody wants to live in Norcross."
Norcross was not the only city that is either partially or totally located inside Gwinnett County that saw big growth in the last decade, however. Braselton, which is split between multiple counties saw a 77.5% population growth with 13,403 residents listed in the 2020 census, with Grayson just behind it with a growth rate of 77.4% (4,730 residents in 2020).
Meanwhile, the trio of Buford, Sugar Hill and Suwanee each saw big growth rates. Buford, which also added land to its incorporated limits, grew by 40.2% while Sugar Hill and Suwanee — two cities that had big redevelopment projects in the last decade that included new residential units — each grew by about 35.4%.
Berkeley Lake was just behind that trio with a growth rate of 30.4% and a 2020 population of 2,054 residents.
In terms of total number of residents, Peachtree Corners — which did not exist as an incorporated city when the 2010 census was taken — remains Gwinnett's largest city with 42,243 residents. The U.S. Census Bureau estimated the area that became Peachtree Corners, which became Gwinnett's largest city when it was incorporated, had a population of about 38,014 residents in 2010.
But there was a shakeup at the No. 2 slot among Gwinnett cities.
Duluth saw its population grow by 5,273 people, a growth rate of 19.8% to overtake the county seat, Lawrenceville, to become Gwinnett's second most populous city. Duluth rose to the No. 2 slot because it had 31,873 residents in 2020 while Lawrenceville had 30,629 residents. Both cities, like Suwanee and Sugar Hill, had big residential and mixed-use projects open in or near their downtown areas in the last decade.
But, not every city in Gwinnett grew in the last decade.
Tiny Rest Haven, which had some of its land transferred to Buford by the Georgia General Assembly in the last decade, saw its population decline by 17 people over the course of the 2010's. That may not sound like many people at first glance, but Rest Haven only had 62 residents when the 2010 Census was taken. It is now down to 45 residents, which means its population declined by 27.4% in the last decade.
For city leaders, they now have to look at their numbers and figure out how to adjust services to meet the needs their residents. In other words, they have a hard population number to look at now as a benchmark for how much additional investment is needed in the services they provide.
A town like Norcross can't see nearly 89% growth in the last decade and continue to operate at 2010 levels after all. For Norcross, a growing tax digest can help with that. It's a refrain that many other cities in Gwinnett that had big development projects in the last decade — such as Suwanee, Sugar Hill, Duluth and Lawrenceville — can likely echo.
"Roughly a year and a half ago, we finally reached $1 billion in taxable digest for the city of Norcross, and that's what pays for the services," Newton said.
Gwinnett's cities populations, ranked from largest to smallest, in 2020 were:
Peachtree Corners: 42,243 (did not exist in 2010 but census estimates 2010 population at 38,014)
Duluth: 31,873 (26,600 in 2010, added 5,273 people, 19.8% growth)
Lawrenceville: 30,629 (28,546 in 2010, added 2,083 people, 7.3% growth)
Sugar Hill: 25,076 (18,522 in 2010, added 6,554 people, 35.4% growth rate)
Suwanee: 20,786 (15,355 in 2010, added 5,431 people, 35.4% growth rate)
Snellville: 20,573 (18,242 in 2010, added 2,331 people, 12.8% growth)
Norcross: 17,209 (9,116 in 2010, added 8,093 people, 88.8% growth)
Buford: 17,144 (12,225 in 2010, added 4,919 people, 40.2% growth)
Lilburn: 14,502 (11,596 in 2010, added 2,906 people, 25.1% growth)
Loganville: 14,127 (10,458 in 2010, added 3,669 people, 35.1% growth)
Braselton: 13,403 (7,551 in 2010, added 5,852 people, 77.5% growth)
Auburn: 7,495 (6,887 in 2010, added 608 people, 8.8% growth)
Dacula: 6,882 (4,442 in 2010, added 2,440 people, 54.9% growth)
Grayson: 4,730 (2,666 in 2010, added 2,064 people, 77.4% growth)
Berkeley Lake: 2,054 (1,574 in 2010, added 480 people, 30.4% growth)
Rest Haven: 45 (62 in 2010, lost 17 people, 27.4% decline)
