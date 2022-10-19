DVPhotoVideo2021_1002_125007_7954_DVP.jpg

Duluth On Tap will celebrate Oktoberfest from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday in Duluth.

 Photo: DV Photo Video

The month is still going strong and Duluth is ready to celebrate Oktoberfest with Saturday’s Duluth On Tap event.

The event, which runs from noon to 5 p.m., is sponsored by Top Job Beverage. Duluth officials are asking attendees to “bring the lederhosen and we’ll bring the beer, sausage and pretzels!”