...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING HAS EXPIRED...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures mainly in the upper 20s to low
30s.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Duluth On Tap will celebrate Oktoberfest from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday in Duluth.
The month is still going strong and Duluth is ready to celebrate Oktoberfest with Saturday’s Duluth On Tap event.
The event, which runs from noon to 5 p.m., is sponsored by Top Job Beverage. Duluth officials are asking attendees to “bring the lederhosen and we’ll bring the beer, sausage and pretzels!”
Food vendors will include Mac Queen (featuring sausages) and A Different Twist (featuring pretzels) as well as Giovanni’s Italian Ice and the Red Popcorn Wagon.
The Biergarten will feature brews from local breweries including Barriehaus Beer Co., Bells Brewing, Blackbird, Bold Monk, Captain Lawrence, Cherry Street, Dry County, Fall Line, Founders, Gate City Green Bench, Iron Shield, Jekyll, Monday Night Left Hand Brewing, Red Hare, Reformation, Slow Pour, Social Fox, Three Taverns, Tucker Brewing, Variant, Wild Leap and 6S Brewing.
There will be plenty of free entertainment, including:
Main Stage
Noon: Live Oktoberfest Band: Sherri & Larry
1:30 p.m: Oktoberfest Games, including:
♦ Chicken Dance Off (children’s categories & prizes available)
♦ Sausage Toss
♦ Pretzel Eating Contest
2 p.m.: Live Oktoberfest Band: Lynn Marie
The Town Green will feature the Biergarten as well as axe throwing from 2 to 4 p.m., a chance to make pretzel necklaces and themed photo ops.
Parsons Alley will feature DJ Jessica It’s All Good as well as Oktoberfest Games at 2:30, a beer stein holding contest and a best dressed contest.