Caramel Pumpkin Cheesecake
This pumpkin cheesecake will be a hit for Halloween, Thanksgiving... or, well any time! The gingersnap crust is firm and spicy. It gives a nice crunch when combined with the creamy pumpkin cheesecake. The cheesecake is filled with nutmeg, cloves, cinnamon, and pumpkin and just tastes of fall. We opted to use canned pumpkin which saves on prep time. Drizzling caramel sauce on top is a delicious finishing touch.

Ingredients

  • FOR THE CRUST
  • 2 c gingersnap crumbs
  • 1/2 c butter, room temperature (1 stick)
  • 1/4 c brown sugar
  • FOR THE FILLING
  • 1 medium size sugar pumpkin (sub 1 cups pumpkin puree)
  • 24 oz softened cream cheese
  • 3 eggs, plus 1 yolk
  • 1 1/4 c sugar
  • 1/3 c sour cream
  • 2 Tbsp white flour
  • 1/4 tsp ground nutmeg
  • 1/4 tsp ground cloves
  • 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
  • 1 Tbsp vanilla extract
  • 1/4 c caramel sauce (salted if available, or you can add 3/4 tsp sea salt) plus extra for drizzling

