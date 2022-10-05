Caramel Pumpkin Cheesecake

...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES/STRONG WINDS...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
out of the NW at 5 to 10 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
This pumpkin cheesecake will be a hit for Halloween, Thanksgiving... or, well any time! The gingersnap crust is firm and spicy. It gives a nice crunch when combined with the creamy pumpkin cheesecake. The cheesecake is filled with nutmeg, cloves, cinnamon, and pumpkin and just tastes of fall. We opted to use canned pumpkin which saves on prep time. Drizzling caramel sauce on top is a delicious finishing touch.
Ingredients
FOR THE CRUST
2 c gingersnap crumbs
1/2 c butter, room temperature (1 stick)
1/4 c brown sugar
FOR THE FILLING
1 medium size sugar pumpkin (sub 1 cups pumpkin puree)
24 oz softened cream cheese
3 eggs, plus 1 yolk
1 1/4 c sugar
1/3 c sour cream
2 Tbsp white flour
1/4 tsp ground nutmeg
1/4 tsp ground cloves
1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
1 Tbsp vanilla extract
1/4 c caramel sauce (salted if available, or you can add 3/4 tsp sea salt) plus extra for drizzling