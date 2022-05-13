37 MAIN
37 E. Main St., Buford
678-288-2030
*May 14: The Mad Hatters (A Tribute to Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers)
*May 19: The Andrews Brothers Dueling Pianos Show
*May 20: Wanted (The Bon Jovi Tribute) with Radiostar
*May 21: Whiskey Hangover (Godsmack Live In Concert Experience)
*May 26: The Andrews Brothers Dueling Pianos Show
*May 27: Shotgun Orchestra (90s’ Party Rock and Classic Hits)
*June 2: The Andrews Brothers Dueling Pianos Show
*June 4: Aunt Betty (80s Hair Rock)
*June 10: Departure (The Journey Tribute)
*June 11: Nick & The Knacks (Rock Hit Party)
*June 17: Cowboy (The Kid Rock Tribute)
*June 18: Dr. Kahn (90s and Alternative Rock)
*June 24: Excitable (The Def Leppard Tribute)
*June 25: Radio 80s (80s Rock and Rock Party)
*July 2: Kanstyx (The Music of Kansas and Styx)
*July 8: Double Take (80s Throwback Show)
*July 9: Elton Live (Atlanta’s Own Elton John Tribute)
*July 16: Agent X (Premier Party Rock Band)
*July 23: The Madame Vega (Rock, Pop, Dance)
*July 30: Mixtape (Atlanta’s Premier Dance Band)
40 WATT
285 W. Washington St., Athens
706-549-7871
*May 14: Elton Live (America’s No. 1 Elton John Tribute Show)
*May 18: All Them Witches with The Swell Fellas
*May 20: Sylvia Rose Novak & Parts Unknown
*May 21: Like Totally! With Rebecca Sunshine Band
*May 21: The Shut-Ups with Normaltown Sound Machine and The Wydelles
*May 27: Comedy Night with MANDAL, Lauren Knight and Carter Deems
*May 28: Quiet Hounds with Drew Beskin and The Echolations
*June 3: 4100Icy with Cartier Hendrix, C. Oerionn and CJThaKidd
*June 6: Kristin Hersh (of Throwing Muses) with Fred Abong (of Throwing Muses)
*June 14: Fred Armisen’s Comedy for Musicians But Everyone is Welcome
*June 16: Rak The Watt
*June 24: AthFest
*June 25: AthFest
*July 1: Sloan Brothers LP Listening Party with Hayride, Jay Gonzalez and Robert Schneider
*July 13: The Deslondes with The Pink Stones
*July 30: Elf Power Album Release Show
AMERIS BANK AMPHITHEATRE
2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta
404-733-5010
*June 4: Dierks Bentley
*June 7: Doobie Brothers
*June 11: Ben Rector
*June 12: Tears For Fears
*June 17: Styx and REO Speedwagon
*June 18: Karen Morris
*June 19: The Black Crowes
*June 27: Power 96.1 Summer Ball
*June 28: Backstreet Boys
*June 29: Chicago and Brian Wilson
*July 16: The Chicks
*July 27: Rob Zombie and Mudvayne
ATLANTA SYMPHONY HALL
1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta
404-733-4900
*May 14: AYSO Finale Concert
*May 14: Rainer Eudeikis Plays Shostakovich
*May 15: Kenny G
*May 19: Voices of Verdi
*May 20: Voices of Verdi
*May 20: Behind the Curtain Release – Robert Spano and Donald Runnicles Conduct
*May 21: Itzhak Perlman Returns
*May 26: Elizabeth Koch Tiscione – Marcello Concerto
*May 28: Elizabeth Koch Tiscione – Marcello Concerto
*June 3: Sinisterhood
*June 5: The Gilmour Project
*June 9: Season Finale – Mahler’s Third Symphony
*June 11: Season Finale – Mahler’s Third Symphony
*June 12: Season Finale – Mahler’s Third Symphony
*June 18: Star Wars and More – The Music of John Williams
*June 18: Rupi Kaur
*June 24: Behind the Curtain Release – Rainer Eudeikis, Verdi and Elizabeth Koch Tiscione
*June 24: Distant Worlds – Music From Final Fantasy
*June 25: Distant Worlds – Music From Final Fantasy
THE BOWL AT SUGAR HILL
5039 W. Broad St., Sugar Hill
770-945-6716
*May 18: Sugar Hill Live
*May 27: Splash Night
*June 10: The Mavericks en Español World Tour
*Aug. 27: Michael Franti and Spearhead
*Sept. 24: The Robert Cray Band
BUCKHEAD THEATRE
3110 Roswell Road, Atlanta
404-843-2825
*May 15: Gera MX – Triple 4 Tour
*May 17: 2022 GroovI1 U.S. Tour
*May 18: JoeBoy
*May 19: Rels B – Flakk’s Tour 2022
*May 21: Heather Land – The Age Gap Tour
*May 27: Dadju – Poa Tour
*June 3: NoCap – Mr. Crawford Tour
*June 4: Jesse McCartney – The “New Stage” 2022 Tour
*June 6: Billy Bob Thornton and The Boxmasters
*May 9: Grant Hill – The GAME Tour
*June 14: Adekunle Gold – Catch Me if You Can Tour
*June 17: Rumors (Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band)
*June 18: American Aquarium
*June 19: Colby Caillat
*June 22: Leon – Fade Into a Dream Tour
*June 23: Sonja Morgan – Sonja in Your City
*June 26: Motion City Soundtrack – Commit This to Memory 17-Year Anniversary Tour
*July 1: The Purple Madness – Tribute to Prince
*July 6: Purity Ring
*July 8: De Premium Entertainment Presents Ay Live
*July 15: Nimesh Patel
*July 16: Small Town Murder
*July 22: The Dialogue Tour with Howard Jones & Midge Ure
*July 23: Muscadine Bloodline
*July 24: Less Than Jake and Bowling For Soup – Back for the Attack Tour
*July 28: Sonic Slam 2022 Tour with Tom Keifer
BUFORD COMMUNITY CENTER TOWN PARK AND THEATRE
2200 Buford Highway, Buford
770-945-6762
*June 18: Queen Nation (A Tribute to the Music of Queen)
*July 23: Completely Unchained (Van Halen Tribute)
*Aug. 26: The Man in Black
*Aug. 27: The Man in Black
CELLAIRIS AMPHITHEATRE AT LAKEWOOD
2002 Lakewood Way, Atlanta
404-443-5000
*May 20: Nick Cannon Presents MTV Wild N Out Live
*May 21: Dave Matthews Band
CENTER STAGE THEATRE
1374 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta
404-885-1365
*May 14: Marlon Wayans
*May 17: keshi – Hell/Heaven Tour
*May 20: Karan Aujla Live
*May 21: Chelcie Lynn -- The Tammy Tour
*May 25: Alyssa Edwards – The Life, Love, and Lashes Tour
*May 26: King’s Kaleidoscope
*June 1: ProgPower USA XXI
*June 2: ProgPower USA XXI
*June 3: ProgPower USA XXI
*June 4: ProgPower USA XXI
*June 9: Babyface Ray
*June 11: Summertime Brawl
*June 14: DKB
*June 16: Coi Leray
*June 18: Quartet Music Awards
*June 21: Pusha T
*June 23: Andy Grammer
*June 24: Joe Jackson
*June 25: Leyendas Legendarias: Los Hijos de Mothman
*June 29: Lil Tracy with Brennan Savage
*July 9: A Night of Classic Soul with Deniece Williams, Ann Nesby & Milira
*July 14: Squad house
*July 16: Dwele – Red Velvet Tour
*July 28: Sean Kingston
COBB ENERGY PERFORMING ARTS CENTER
2800 Cobb Galleria
Parkway, Atlanta
770-916-2800
*May 19: 7th Annual Black Music Honors
*May 21: John Crist – The Fresh Cuts Comedy Tour
*May 26: Blippi The Musical
*May 27: Sigur Ros
*June 4: Brit Floyd
*June 5: Wow in the World Pop Up Party
*June 12: C.S. Lewis – The Great Divorce
*June 22: Ringo Starr & His All-Star Band
*June 24: Kurtis Conner Live
*Aug. 5: ABBA The Concert
EDDIE’S ATTIC
515-B N. McDonough St., Decatur
404-377-4976
*May 14: Josh Rouse
*May 14: Miss Tess
*May 15: Nathan Colberg: “Dream On, Kid” EP release
*May 15: Miko Marks
*May 17: Writer’s Block
*May 18: Willy Tea Taylor & Jeffery Martin
*May 20: Lulu The Giant with Alia Torres
*May 20: Taylor Hicks
*May 21: Kelly Willis, Melissa Carper & Brennan Leigh
*May 21: The Murphs with special guest Tyler Key
*May 22: Molly Stevens and James Day
*May 22: Sarah Reeves
*May 26: Sarah Darling
*May 27: Caroline Spence
*May 27: Clay Cook
*May 28: Crystal Bowersox
*May 28: Citizen Gold
*May 29: Luke Winslow-King with Roberto Luti
*May 31: Albert Cummings
*June 1: Maddie Pope with Meaghan Farrell
*June 2: Volume Five
*June 2: Kendell Marvel
*June 3: Chip McGuire & The Renegade Saints
*June 3: Brett Sheroky
*June 4: Sonia Leigh
*June 5: Al Olender with James Felice
*June 5: The Mother Hips
*June 7: Michael Malarkey
*June 8: Rich Crawford – Far More Than Just a Magic Show
*June 10: Sugarcane Jane
*June 10: Mike Killeen Band with Nathan Beaver
*June 11: Lindsey Hinkle with Dustin Herring
*June 12: Toby Lightman
*June 14: Garrison Starr
*June 16: Peter Karp Band
*June 17: Julianna Money with Darby Wilcox
*June 18: Mike Kinnebrew
*June 19: Ruthie Collins
*June 19: Ally Venable Band
*June 21: Writer’s Block
*June 23: Ponderosa Grove
*June 23: Tray Wellington Band
*June 24: Riley Biederer
*June 25: Michelle Malone
*June 26: Deidre McCalla – Endless Grace
*June 26: Jake Worthington
*July 2: Jobe Fortner
*July 2: Sonia Leigh
*July 6: Nate Smith with Carter Faith
*July 7: Live at the Fillore
*July 8: The Cleverlys
*July 9: Just Roxie
*July 10: Alex Graey
*July 14: Sandra McCracken
*July 15: The Quebe Sisters
*July 16: Kaitlin Butts
*July 16: The Deslondes
*July 16: The Currys
*July 17: Joe Gransden & His Big Band
*July 19: Writer’s Block
*July 20: The Local Honeys
*July 21: The Abrams
*July 22: Will Kimbrough
*July 22: Boxcar Radio with Moody Hollow
*July 23: Mark Miller album release show
*July 27: The Arcadian Wild
*July 28: The Arcadian Wild
*July 29: The Arcadian Wild
*July 31: Cole Chaney & Justin Wells
FOX THEATRE
660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta
404-881-2100
*May 14: Tom Segura
*May 19: Ray LaMontagne
*May 20: Beautiful – The Carole King Musical
*May 21: Beautiful – The Carole King Musical
*May 22: Beautiful – The Carole King Musical
*May 25: Heather McMahan
*May 26: Heather McMahan
*June 2: Frozen
*June 3: Frozen
*June 4: Frozen
*June 5: Frozen
*June 7: Frozen
*June 8: Frozen
*June 9: Frozen
*June 10: Frozen
*June 11: Frozen
*June 12: Frozen
*June 16: Reik
*June 20: Sarah Jakes Roberts
*June 26: The Masked Singer
*July 8: Blue Man Group
*July 9: Blue Man Group
*July 10: Blue Man Group
*July 12: TXT – Tomorrow X Together
*July 16: Tedeschi Trucks Band
*July 19: Mean Girls – The Musical
*July 20: Mean Girls – The Musical
*July 21: Mean Girls – The Musical
*July 22: Mean Girls – The Musical
*July 23: Mean Girls – The Musical
*July 24: Mean Girls – The Musical
*July 29: Chris Rock
*July 30: Chris Rock
*July 31: Chris Rock
GEORGIA THEATRE
215 N. Lumpkin St., Athens
706-850-7670
*May 14: Futurebirds
*May 18: BuckCherry
*May 21: Zac Crook
*May 26: CDSM with Telemarket, and Coma Therapy
*June 3: Still Woozy
*June 4: Tech N9NE with Joey Cool, X-Raided, and Mayday
*June 8: Robert Earl Keen
*June 8: Dolphin Group
*June 11: The Tom Petty Show
*June 11: Wildermiss
*June 17: The Enemy
*June 24: AthFest
*June 25: AthFest
*July 8: Lost Dog Street Band
*Aug. 18: Magic City Hippies
GAS SOUTH DISTRICT
6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth
770-813-7500
*May 20: Banda MS
*May 21: Showfest
*June 4: Monsta Z – 2022 No Limit U.S. Tour
*June 11: Marca MP – Lo Que Fuera Un Sueno Tour
*June 12: Kapil Sharma
*June 18: CHEER Live
*June 19: Jenae’s Dance Experience Presents a rendition of “Hamilton”
*June 19: Atif Aslam
*June 25: Chenchitha Parinayam
*July 22: La Conquista with Jessie Uribe + Paola Jara
*Aug. 8: Michael Bublé
THE LOFT
1374 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta
404-885-1365
*May 14: Amber Mack
*May 18: Lauren Sanderson
*May 21: Anomalie
*May 26: N-Type
*May 27: Ebb & Flow
*May 28: The Groove R&B All Night
*May 31: Stand Atlantic
*June 2: The Boulet Brothers
*June 3: Lancey Foux
*June 5: Tiwa Savage
*June 10: Samm Henshaw
*June 16: UMI
*July 2: The Blue Stones and Des Rocs
*July 10: Intriguing Hair Pop-Up
*July 26: Fish Narc
RED CLAY MUSIC FOUNDRY
3116 Main St., Duluth
678-957-7283
*May 20: Chris Trapper with Pat McGee
*May 21: Gwinnett School of Music Spring 2022 Recitals
*May 21: Chi-Town Transit Authority (Chicago Tribute Band)
*May 22: Sideline Bluegrass Band
*May 27: Hot Licks and Rhetoric – A Tribute to Steely Dan
*May 28: Gary Brewer & The Kentucky Ramblers
*May 29: Abe Partridge with Hunter Blalock & The Sad Machine
*June 3: Summer Together Fest – LOOKiT, Glenn Edward Hall, Serena Rae, and JoeTheEagle
*June 4: Bad Co. Experience and KanStyx
*June 5: Gwinnett School of Music Spring 2022 Recitals
*June 9: The Seldom Scene
*June 10: Suzanne Westenhoefer
*June 11: Gwinnett School of Music Spring 2022 Recitals
*June 11: James Taylor Tribute with Matthew Kahler
*June 12: Gwinnett School of Music Spring 2022 Recitals
*June 17: Darrin Bradbury
*June 18: Reverend Hylton with Rolling Nowhere and Arlo Finch
*June 21: Byrne & Kelly
*June 24: Kayla Ray
*June 25: Shawn Mullins Benefit for Hero Dog Rescue
*July 1: Chastity Brown and Lilli Lewis
*July 2: Anya Hinkle featuring Finn Magill
*July 15: Kristopher James and Brian Sutherland
SMITH’S OLD BAR
1578 Piedmont Ave., Atlanta
404-875-1522
*May 14: The Thing With Feathers and Sam Johnson and Drunken Prayer
*May 15: Easily Amused with Tortoise Portal and Bad Mint
*May 16: Georgia Entertainment Association Showcase
*May 17: Connor of Dizzy Bats with Alex Pryor, Mugen and Luvlocket
*May 18: Atlas Wolf with Paul Mercer and Valentine Wolfe
*May 19: Rags and Riches with Zach Alexander
*May 19: Annie Dirusso
*May 20: Airshow with Tom Galloway Band
*May 21: Tyler Braden
*May 21: The Mummy Cats with HAVNTR, Imp & No Static, and Lighter Fluid
*May 22: Lilly Winwood with Dave Franklin and Jon Harris
*May 23: DBMK with The Ivy and Telehope
*May 24: Ivy Paint with Sorry Ghost
*May 25: Sound & Shape with New Bedlam and Smoochyface
*May 27: Handsome Jack with Faithless Town
*May 28: Honorable Mention with Cydian and Made Up
*June 3: 90s Night ATL
*June 3: Holly and the Slags with Exquisite, Gender and Half Hot
*June 4: Gus Glasser with The Future Babes and Billy Stonecipher
*June 5: Hunted Like Human with Logan Pilcher and Ben Strawn
*June 6: Belladonna with Flynn Heathcliff, Arya and Imani Sumter
*June 8: Raviner with Deceiving Eye, Vices of Vanity, and The Living
*June 10: The Stolen Faces (Grateful Dead Tribute)
*June 10: Zyx with Neutral Snap and Rae and The Ragdolls
*June 11: Cigar Store Indians (Reunion Show) with the Waymores
*June 11: The Iceman Special
*June 16: The Veldt with The Mystery Plan and Sky Creatures
*June 17: Starletta with Glimmers, Bad Beginnings, and Bekah Marie
*June 18: Erin & The Wildfire with Okay Kenedi
*June 22: Sleep House with The Haunting, Between Giants, and Bedside Pond
*June 23: Steve Baskin and The Fourteens with Anna Shinholster
*June 24: Ace Monroe with The Corduroy Blue and Velvet Willow
*June 26: Kelly Hoppenjans with Ken the Misfit, and Garrett Wheeler
*July 3: Chapel Hart
STATE FARM ARENA
1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta
404-878-3000
*June 17: Machine Gun Kelly
*June 19: Young Thug & Friends
*July 2: Dude Perfect
*July 3: Stray Kids
*July 7: New Kids on the Block
*July 29: WWE Friday Night SmackDown
THE TABERNACLE
152 Luckie St., Atlanta
404-659-9022
*May 14: Orville Peck – Bronco Tour
*May 17: Nothing More + Asking Alexandria – USA Tour 2022
*May 18: Koffee – The Gifted Tour
*May 21: Wallows – Tell Me That It’s Over Tour
*May 22: The War on Drugs
*May 23: The War on Drugs
*May 24: Sum 41 & Simple Plan – The Blame Canada Tour
*June 4: Kip Moore
*June 10: Big K.R.I.T. – Digital Roses Tour
*June 15: Bleachers
*June 18: Denzel Curry – MELT MY EYEZ TOUR
*June 25: Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls – Never-Ending Tour of Everywhere
*July 19: Banks – Serpentina Tour
*Aug. 4 – Rise Against with The Used
*Aug. 5 – Three Days Grace – Explosions Tour
VARIETY PLAYHOUSE
1099 Euclid Avenue, Atlanta
404-524-7354
*May 17: Omar Apollo with Deb Never
*May 20: Kikagaku Moyo with Wednesday
*May 24: Andy Hull
*May 26: Joss Stone
*May 27: Rent
*May 31: TechN9NE with Joey Cool, X-Raided, and !MayDay!
*June 1: MxMToon with Chloe Moriondo
*June 2: Elle King with Fancy Haygood
*June 4: The Hold Steady with Country Westerns
*June 10: Mandy Moore
*June 11: Robert Earl Keen
*June 13: Goth Babe with Miloe
*June 15: Fred Armisen with Def Rain
*June 17: Benee with Dreamer Boy
*June 20: Ty Seagall & The Freedom Band
*July 16: Neal Brennan: Unacceptable
*July 23: A Celebration of The Allman Brothers Band
*July 25: STRFKR with The Undercover Dream Lovers and Das Kope
*Aug. 1: Tim Heidecker
VINYL
1374 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta
404-885-1365
*May 14: Afro Karaoke
*May 18: Lo Moon
*May 19: The Collection
*May 20: John 5
*May 21: The Mysterines
*May 22: Stitched Up Heart
*May 26: Michigan Rattlers
*May 27: Destruction, Nervosa, Sunlords
*May 28: Alexis Arnold
*May 29: Lil Bloom
*June 5: Ravyn Lenae
*June 8: Bay Ledges
*June 9: Zoe Woods
*June 10: The Bones of R.J. Jones
*June 11: iamnotshane – the one less year alive tour
*June 17: Sylvia Rose Novak & Parts Unknown
*June 18: Juneteenth Jubilee featuring Frenchie Davis
*June 23: Khary
*July 1: Malz Monday
*July 14: Laura Marano
*July 15: Sawyer
*July 16: Group Therapy
*July 21: Father
*July 22: Floodeight
