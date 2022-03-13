Major Employers in the Gateway85 Gwinnett CID

Amazon Distribution Center

Certain Logistics

Epi Breads

The Global Mall

Georgia Furniture Mart

Malibu Grand Prix (Norcross)

Ole Mexican Foods

Quartz Depot

Softies

Vulcan Materials

Pruitt Healthcare

Restaurants in the Gateway85 Gwinnett CID

Al Madina Halal Market

Ashiana

Bento Café

Blazin’ Cajun Seafood Restaurant

Bruster’s Real Ice Cream

Chick-Fil-A

Chow King Grill & Buffet

Contigo Peru

Costa Verde Restaurant

D’Cuban Cafe

El Ceibeño Restaurante

El Indio Restaurant Y Taqueria

Elizabeth Panaderia

Happy Valley Restaurant

Hong Kong Supermarket

Ike Café & Grill

Indian Grill Restaurant

I Luv Pho

Karachi Broast and Grill

La Churreria Bakery & Deli, Inc.

Mega Taco

Nam Phuong

Natarica Grill Restaurant

Panaderia Mi Bella Guatemala

Pappadeux Seafood Kitchen

Pizza Man

Sabri Kabab House

Sarah Donuts

Sri Thai: Thai Kitchen & Sushi Bar

Thai Restaurant of Norcross

Waffle House

La Churreria Café & Bakery

Mi Linda Managua

Getaway Café

McKenzie’s Island Cuisine

Bleu House

Michoacan

Boga Latin Cuisine

Desi Curry & Kebab

El Sinaloense

Las Tortas Locas

Natarica Grill Restaurant

Chop Chop

Fufu Catering Kitchen and Grill

Huy’s Sandwiches

Dai Nam Restaurant

Mughals

