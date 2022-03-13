...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EDT
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Low temperatures from the mid 20s to lower 30s.
* WHERE...Much of north and central Georgia.
* WHEN...Midnight tonight through 10AM Monday.
* IMPACTS...Due to early budding and growth, frost and freeze
conditions could severely damage or kill crops and tender
vegetation.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Several counties in far northeast Georgia
were excluded from this Warning because our local Frost/Freeze
program (for the higher elevations of northeast Georgia) does
not begin until mid April. Also, the low temperatures expected
for tonight across those areas is closer to normal for this time
of year (compared to last night).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.
The Amazon distribution center on Button Gwinnett Drive, in the Gateway85 Gwinnett Community Improvement District, is seen in this photo from the CID. It is one of the district's major employers.
Employees from Vulcan Materials’ quarry in Norcross pose for a photo on one of the company’s large trucks. Vulcan is one of the major employers in the Gateway85 Gwinnett Community Improvement District.
Photo: Gateway85 CID
Photo: Gateway85 CID/Facebook
Certain Logistics employees pose for a photo in the business. It is one of the major employers located in the Gateway85 Gwinnett Community Improvement District.
