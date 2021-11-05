A 116-townhome community is getting ready to break ground on Sugarloaf Parkway in unincorporated Lawrenceville.
Parkland Residential announced it will break ground on its build-to-rent Sugarloaf Springs stacked townhome development in April 2022. County commissioners recently gave rezoning approval for the development to be built on 10 acres at 3440 and 3460 Sugarloaf Parkway, which is located near Sugarloaf's intersection with Five Forks Trickum Road.
The developer anticipates the first residents in the community will be able to move in during the summer of 2023.
“This community is perfectly poised to meet the surging demand for housing in this area of town,” Parkland Residential President Jim Jacobi said. “We currently have 200 people on a waiting list for our last Lawrenceville build-to-rent property, Sweetwater Springs, which is fully leased.”
Parkland Residential is touting the development as being aimed at the "underserved missing middle market," which defined by the developer as going "hand-in-hand" with affordable housing and aimed at people who want to live near their places of employment but cannot afford other housing in the area.
It is essentially "a single-family home located alongside what looks like a single-family residence but is really a duplex, quad, eightplex or more," according to the developer. Parkland officials said Sweetwater Springs, which was recently developed on Duluth Highway, is the same townhome concept as Sugarloaf Springs.
The development will include rear-entry townhomes, some of which will be three bedroom units while others will be two bedroom units, that will be available for rent at prices ranging from $2,000 to $2,400 per month. Sugarloaf Springs will include include a swimming pool, cabana, playground, nature preserve, parks and a play field.
The three bedroom townhomes will have 1,950-square-feet of living space with two-and-a-half bathrooms and lofts. The two bedroom units will have 1,630-square-feet of living space. Units will have one-car garages as well as bathrooms that feature dual vanities and walk-in closets, "oversized" family rooms, "sizable" kitchens and covered outdoor living spaces.
The development will be managed by Lincoln Property Group, whose website can be found at www.lpc.com. Parkland Residential's website can be found at www.ParklandCo.com.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
