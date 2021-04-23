The Buford Corn Maze is expanding its season to the month of May with its first May Fair.
The new event is scheduled for all five Fridays and weekends in May — April 30 through Memorial Day. The Corn Maze is located at 4470 Bennett Rd. in Buford, just off Friendship Rd.
The owners want to visitors to think of it as an old-fashioned county fair with baby farm animals, a circus carousel and magic acts along with all the fun outdoor activities of a traditional Corn Maze – without the corn, of course, which is out of season.
“The corn maze has been so popular in the fall with children and families that we wanted to expand to other times of the year,” Rodney Miller said. “With the pandemic winding down, we felt the timing this spring would be especially welcome to get outside and celebrate by having fun at our new May Fair event.”
May Fair’s unique springtime activities will include a circus carousel ride and balloon magic shows by the intriguing Dr. Magical Balloons. Other offerings are farm-themed games, hayrides, pony rides, duck races, a “cow train,” the Cornball Express slide, and old-time fire engine and antique tractor displays. The kids will get a chance to see small barnyard animals including piglets, chicks, goats and bunnies up close.
May Fair hours will be from 4 to 10 p.m. on Fridays; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays; and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays. Memorial Day hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Tickets are $14 per person and include all activities except the pony rides, which are an additional $5.
For more information, visit www.BufordCornMaze.com or call 678-835-7198.
