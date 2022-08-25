Labor Day is almost here and so is the opening of the 14th season for the Buford Corn Maze.
The popular attraction, located off Friendship Road in Buford, will open Sept. 3 with may of the events and activities that patrons have come to love.
While the owners say the corn maze is still the main attraction, they point to many other forms of entertainment at the complex, including:
♦ Hayrides
♦ Two popcorn jumping pillows
♦ A farmer’s combine slide
♦ Animal viewing area
♦ Pumpkin patch
♦ Duck race
♦ Pony rides
♦ The Kid’s Corn-er play area.
For those who are a little oder, there’s a Haunted Forest that opens in late September.
“We pride ourselves on providing something for the whole family from young children to teens and adults,” said Rodney Miller, who founded the Buford Corn Maze and now operates it with his wife, Kendra, and partners Jerome and Tina Beggs. “By offering a wide array of attractions for all ages, we attract families, church groups and individuals from the Atlanta area and north.”
The Buford Corn Maze will offer special events throughout the season. A few special dates are already set, including Grandparents Day on Sept. 11. Bring the whole family and each grandparent receives $5 off the regular price of admission this day. (This discount does not apply to tickets purchased online and cannot be combined with other discounts or promotions.)
The popular alpacas, Thelma and Louise, will be on site Sept. 23-25 and Nov. 4-6.
In time for the Halloween season, the Buford Corn Maze’s Haunted Forest comes to life on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, beginning Sept. 23 and running through Nov. 6.
Single admission for the Corn Maze and all attractions other than the Haunted Forest and pony rides are $16. The Haunted Forest (limit one admission per visit) and all attractions other than the Corn Maze and pony rides are $16.
A combo ticket for the Corn maze and Haunted Forest (limit one admission per visit) and all attractions other than pony rides are $28. Pony rides are $6.
Several season ticket packages are also available.
The corn maze is open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through September — then expanding to every day in October. In November, the corn maze will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
