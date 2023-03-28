GDP Budget for WEDNESDAY, March 29
Lead: GCPS BUDGET: Gwinnett schools planning employee raises — in addition to state-funded salary increases — in FY 2024 budget.CURT
GDP Budget for WEDNESDAY, March 29
Lead: GCPS BUDGET: Gwinnett schools planning employee raises — in addition to state-funded salary increases — in FY 2024 budget.CURT
Dominant — STRIPERS FOOD: New food as Stripers get ready to open the season on Friday. CURT ART: Photos, If You Go box
— WATER DEATH: 4-year-old drowns after falling into the Yellow River on Saturday. ART: Photo
INSIDE
— BASEMENT DEATH: Gwinnett police investigating after woman found dead from a gunshot wound in the basement of a home. Believed to be result of a domestic incident. CURT
— MURDER ARSON: Lawrenceville man arrested, charged with killing his ex-girlfriend and then taking her body and her vehicle to Oglethorpe County where he set the vehicle on fire with a body, presumably the ex-girlfriend's, on fire. CURT w/mug and photo
—COMMITTEE OK: Senate committee gives OK to bills dealing Gwinnett chairwoman salary increase and Gwinnett school tax homestead exemptions. The calendars of bills that the Senate will deal with on Wednesday, which is the final day of the 2023 legislative session, has not been released yet, but this does set the stage for those bills to be voted on, presumably as part of the local calendar. CURT
— LAKO column
PEACE REVIVAL: On Saturday April 1during the unveiling of Dr. King’s I’ve Been to the Mountaintop statue, the World Peace RevivalMovement will present the inaugural World Peace Revival Legacy Award. ART: Photo
BAN: Bill banning TikTok on state-owned devices clears General Assembly
OVERSIGHT: Georgia House passes GOP-backed oversight board for prosecutors
CANNABIS: Medical cannabis bill closer to passing General Assembly
EV: Georgia lawmakers give final passage to EV bill
HOMELESS: Bill requiring counties to enforce local bans on homeless campers clears General Assembly
ELECTIONS BILL: State House bans private funds to local elections offices
ATF: 'Targeted by big government': Smyrna gun store owners, U.S. representatives decry ATF inspection. ART: Photo
