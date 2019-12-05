Winners in any activity tend not only to outplay their opponents, but also to be better prepared mentally. If you would like to toughen up, read “Gaining the Mental Edge at Bridge” by Kim Frazer (Master Point Press).
Frazer, an Australian, was an expert target shot, winning gold medals at three consecutive Commonwealth Games. In 2005, though, she put her energy into bridge and qualified for the Australian women’s team at her first attempt in 2018.
She covers the subject well, in particular stressing that it is a good idea to play two or three deals before competing in any event. Tennis players, for example, always warm up before a match. How many bridge players do that? Almost none.
Frazer sat South on this deal, which was the first in a knockout match. Against six no-trump, West led the heart seven (second-highest from a weak suit). What did Frazer do? Does anything strike you as unusual?
In the auction, two spades was fourth-suit game-forcing, four no-trump was quantitative, and five diamonds indicated a maximum with one ace.
Frazer cashed her diamond ace and played a diamond to the jack. When that won and everyone followed suit, Frazer claimed 12 tricks: four spades, two hearts, five diamonds and one club.
No doubt you saw, though, that Frazer should have been the dummy!
Ron Klinger, a top Australian player, teacher and writer, ends his introduction with: “I would just like to bar my regular opponents from reading this book.”
— Phillip Alder,
NEA Bridge